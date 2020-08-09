Cars and minivans jammed the parking lot — all three of them, actually — at Salem Lake on Saturday morning. In other words, it was a fairly typical Saturday in the Pandemic Era.
Two little boys, excited to have the playground all to themselves, couldn’t decide what to try first. Kayakers slid out into the lake in ones and twos, and families in many sizes and configurations strode out onto a 7-mile path more than capable of absorbing them all.
Idyllic park scenes of the sort that urban planners sell when pushing municipal bonds played out in every direction.
Upon closer inspection, however, a new urban menace has cropped up. Discarded facemasks increasingly dot the ground, PPE being a fast-rising category of litter with its own unique bio-hazardous twist.
And little by little, it’s being noticed.
“I can say this as I’m a frequent user of the Salem Lake trail system and I see both cloth and medical masks in the parking lot and along the trail,” wrote Keith Huff, the director of field operations for the city’s streets, stormwater and erosion control division, in an email.
‘So unnecessary and detrimental’
Though Huff had typed his response days earlier to a question about a proliferation of facemasks lining roadways, paths and creeks, his words proved prophetic Saturday.
In a shaded, still corner of the lake near Linville Road, a great white egret stood quietly Saturday morning eyeballing a parade of visitors.
It’s the sort of scene that helps draw tens of thousands to the park. But less than a foot away from the bird, a crumpled blue-and-white face mask bobbed in the shallow water.
Gross, right?
The bet here is that if you’ve ventured outdoors walking, riding or jogging at any time this summer, you’ve likely seen it, too.
Parking lots outside groceries, roadways leading away from doctors’ offices, anywhere near (or next to) businesses that require the use of facemasks, odds are good that the annoying but necessary accessories can be found discarded every few feet.
So far, little hard data exists on how much of this is winding up on the ground or in the water supply. Formal complaints are rare.
But that’s not to say environmentalists, street beautification advocates and government employees charged with safeguarding water supplies haven’t noticed.
Reports that come in with different groups who’ve adopted roadsides haven’t yet specifically mentioned PPE.
“But when push comes to shove, I know it’s a problem,” said George Stilphen, the coordinator of the Keep Winston-Salem Beautiful program. “Anybody can see it in the parking lots.
“It’s littering and it’s illegal. And it’s a health and safety issue just like hypodermic needles being tossed out. We certainly wouldn’t want anyone picking it up with their hands.”
No one wants to create a problem where one doesn’t exist. Even though it’s the simplest request, just persuading hardheads to wear masks is difficult enough.
So now we need to be reminded not to chuck them out the car window with fast-food detritus and empty beer cans?
“Litter drives me crazy because it is so intentional, unnecessary and detrimental,” said Minor Barnette, the director of the Forsyth County Environmental Assistance and Protection Division, “And I find it remarkable that people who are conscientious enough to wear PPE can also be irresponsible enough to discard it haphazardly in public places.”
Flowing out to sea
Existing mottoes such as “Every litter bit hurts” and “Be part of the solution, not the pollution” don’t do much good in the age of COVID.
Current thinking is that the virus doesn’t live on surfaces as long as initially feared, but who knows for sure? Who wants to take that chance?
Not Edgar Miller, the executive director of the Yadkin Riverkeeper, a nonprofit that monitors the health of the watershed. He described a personal dilemma that arose while collecting water samples at a public swimming area on High Rock Lake.
“As I was walking back to my car, I saw a couple of discarded masks on the ground,” Miller said. “And a soiled baby’s diaper. Not my proudest moment, as I would usually pick up the trash, but not in this case. Assumed the area maintenance crew would get them later that day.”
What a lovely picture. Soiled diapers and potentially contaminated masks just steps away from a watershed. Where people swim.
Fortunately for those tapped into the excellent city/county water and sewer services, an extensive filter/scrubbing system in place at the wastewater-treatment plant tends to screen solid debris out before clean water is released.
That’s not the case with stormwater. Anything lying on the ground during storms such as the biblical, 6-inch-per-hour firehose loosed Thursday night gets swept right down the hundreds of metal grates and drains dotting local streets.
“Anything that builds up on upland areas (i.e. bottles, grass clippings, pet wastes or even masks) can wash into a storm drain and then flow directly to the nearest creek or stream with no treatment of filtration,” Huff wrote.
Thanks, COVID. Like we don’t have enough to worry about with the virus itself.
It’s enough to make an Indian chief — or an actor playing one in an ancient public-service announcement — shed a single, slow-rolling tear.
