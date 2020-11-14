Middle fingers and insults don't stop man's one-person protest in support of Black Lives Matter in Winston-Salem

He was joking, but Payden-Travers knows that exercising rights to free speech and assembly brings inherent risk of disagreement, debate or the odd upraised middle finger.

And that’s fine by him. The guy on the motorbike who hollers and the neighbor who pointedly will not even glance in his direction are exercising that same right.

Payden-Travers has been at this long enough to focus on the positives. On a recent, non-rainy afternoon, he waved at a constant flow of rush-hour traffic in which smiles, thumbs up and waves far outnumbered glares and contemptuous looks.

“One of my first days out here, a police officer pulled up on the sidewalk,” he said. “I thought, ‘Oh boy, he’s gonna chase me away or get on me about needing a permit.’ But he gave me a bottle of water and told me to stick with it.”

Perhaps that was a function of being in a very diverse neighborhood. Or maybe it’s because with his long, gray ponytail, jeans and sandals, he’s harmless.

Or maybe, just maybe, it’s because he’s been out consistently enough to be making a difference — one honk at a time.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.