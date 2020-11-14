Middle fingers and insults don't stop man's one-person protest in support of Black Lives Matter in Winston-Salem

The gig, the bird, the middle-fingered salute — whatever you choose to call that singular, unmistakable, All-American gesture of crude contempt — Jack Payden-Travers has seen it flown in his general direction plenty these last few months.
And yet every time he sees it, the 72-year-old responds with a smile and a wave.
“Sure. Why wouldn’t I?” he said in a New York accent that shows no signs of softening despite years as a Southern transplant.
Payden-Travers was speaking rhetorically, of course. Since June, he’s been a near daily fixture at the corner of South Main and East Devonshire demonstrating for Black Lives Matter as a distinctive and predictable one-man social-justice campaign.
“One guy, he comes by every day on a motorbike and yells ‘All lives matter,’” he said. “Getting mad or yelling back isn’t going to change anybody’s mind about anything.”
Standing to be heard
Remember the Black Lives Matter movement? It burned brightly following the May 25 death of George Floyd at the hands — or more precisely, the knees — of police in Minneapolis.
Tens of thousands of Americans poured into the streets to stand up (and speak for) racial justice.
In small towns, big cities and places in between, crowds gathered to voice frustration with systemic racial inequality and solidarity for change.
Little places such as Elkin and Mocksville saw groups of three, five or six waving handmade signs. In just-right-sized Winston-Salem, crowds numbering into the hundreds turned out for marches through downtown; an around-the-clock silent protest set up shop in Bailey Park.
It was a sight to see.
Peaceful. Hopeful. Hundreds taking a knee together at the corner of Sixth and Liberty streets for the 8 minutes 46 seconds an officer kneeled on Floyd as he said "I can't breathe" repeatedly. Chief Catrina Thompson of the Winston-Salem Police Department earned national kudos for leading a thoughtful response from local law enforcement.
It was also dangerous.
Organizers fearful of spreading the coronavirus encouraged the use of facemasks and liberal application of hand-sanitizer. Still, people packed tightly together.
That’s what ultimately caused Payden-Travers to take up his spot down the block from his home on the Southside at a well-traveled intersection. (He and his wife Chris moved to Winston-Salem here several years ago to be close to family.)
Call it a concession to age or acting from an abundance of caution, but Payden-Travers decided that his highest, best use was to be visible daily.
“I knew I couldn’t be going to vigils with 1,000 people that close together,” he said.
But as a longtime activist — Payden-Travers, a retired professor, has logged more than a dozen arrests over a lifetime since the 1960s and protesting the Vietnam War — he knew that most often, progress is slow, painstaking and requires patient, sustained pressure.
And so he took up his position, ordered a steady supply of Black Lives Matter Signs and hunkered down for the long haul come hell, high water and a predictable flocking of the birds.
In for the long haul
Neighbors in Sunnyside Central Terrace and fellow activists weren’t terribly surprised to see Payden-Travers (and more often than not, his wife Chris) adding his voice and time to this particular movement.
“He has had a fascinating history from protesting the Vietnam War, capital punishment, nuclear weapons, and all war efforts to his present day involvement with the social justice movement,” wrote Barbara Campbell in an email after hearing Payden-Travers speak to a group at her church.
To Payden-Travers, dedication to cause is simply an outgrowth of his upbringing as a Catholic and education at Iona College in New York. His first act of demonstration came in Japan where he organized a protest of the Vietnam War while studying abroad.
“I was halfway afraid Marines (at Okinawa) would beat us up,” he said.
He was joking, but Payden-Travers knows that exercising rights to free speech and assembly brings inherent risk of disagreement, debate or the odd upraised middle finger.
And that’s fine by him. The guy on the motorbike who hollers and the neighbor who pointedly will not even glance in his direction are exercising that same right.
Payden-Travers has been at this long enough to focus on the positives. On a recent, non-rainy afternoon, he waved at a constant flow of rush-hour traffic in which smiles, thumbs up and waves far outnumbered glares and contemptuous looks.
“One of my first days out here, a police officer pulled up on the sidewalk,” he said. “I thought, ‘Oh boy, he’s gonna chase me away or get on me about needing a permit.’ But he gave me a bottle of water and told me to stick with it.”
Perhaps that was a function of being in a very diverse neighborhood. Or maybe it’s because with his long, gray ponytail, jeans and sandals, he’s harmless.
Or maybe, just maybe, it’s because he’s been out consistently enough to be making a difference — one honk at a time.
