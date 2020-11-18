Mistrust adds to challenge of reopening Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools

For sure, each of the items listed on the official agenda for Tuesday’s meeting of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education was important.

A budget resolution, proposed new high-school courses, middle-school redistricting - keep your eyes peeled for that one down the road - they all rate and are worthy of discussion.

But for now and the near future, only Item F - the Safe Return Update and Staged Re-Entry Plan - was a literal matter of life and death.

Interim Superintendent Tricia McManus, who had only been on the job two days, stepped in (and up) to lead discussion about whether to postpone further the opening of schools.

And like it or not, just behind that contentious and unfairly partisan issue lurks another thornier problem years in the making: How to restore faith and trust in a sorely needed institution.

'Questioning the data'

In the end, following a marathon-long meeting conducted in a weird shotgun marriage of the live and the virtual, members of the school board ultimately did the only prudent thing by voting 7-2 to delay the full opening of in-person learning until Jan. 11.