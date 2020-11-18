Mistrust adds to challenge of reopening Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools

For sure, each of the items listed on the official agenda for Tuesday’s meeting of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education was important.
A budget resolution, proposed new high-school courses, middle-school redistricting - keep your eyes peeled for that one down the road - they all rate and are worthy of discussion.
But for now and the near future, only Item F - the Safe Return Update and Staged Re-Entry Plan - was a literal matter of life and death.
Interim Superintendent Tricia McManus, who had only been on the job two days, stepped in (and up) to lead discussion about whether to postpone further the opening of schools.
And like it or not, just behind that contentious and unfairly partisan issue lurks another thornier problem years in the making: How to restore faith and trust in a sorely needed institution.
'Questioning the data'
In the end, following a marathon-long meeting conducted in a weird shotgun marriage of the live and the virtual, members of the school board ultimately did the only prudent thing by voting 7-2 to delay the full opening of in-person learning until Jan. 11.
“Bringing (students) back, sending them home … it's not good,” McManus said after a lengthy, thorough staff-led presentation. “My recommendation is do not bring any groups of students back now.”
The raging COVID-19 pandemic, no matter the volume and madness of virus deniers, dictated that course. And McManus certainly is smart enough to recognize the trepidation and fear rippling through the teachers and in-school staff - the people who actually do the work of educating children.
(Kudos, too, to her for being human enough in the midst of her presentation to pause and remember beloved teacher’s assistant Teresa Gaither, who died last week of the virus.)
Underpinning it all - plainly visible to the hundreds who posted comments as they watched the meeting on the district's livestream - lurked the next big challenge.
By now - if it wasn’t patently obvious before Tuesday night to school-board members, it is now - a considerable number of employees and taxpayers simply don’t trust a lot of what has happened thus far.
Among the most frequently uttered concerns: underreporting of COVID cases, a confusing online dashboard totaling exposures and quarantines and reports of wildly inaccurate thermometers in use at individual schools for daily temperature checks.
“Glad there are a few board members with a brain and are questioning the ‘data,'” GA posted.
Board member Andrea Bramer attempted to spell out one cause in mentioning guidelines and recommendations set by the CDC, the state and the Forsyth County Department of Health.
“So we aren’t actually following any guidelines,” she said.
“That’s beyond my scope of practice,” replied Jennifer Corso, the director of school nursing. “That’s a decision by the governor.”
Therein lies the rub, a whiff of the putrid politics always, always in play.
Poison politics
It’s a sad, undeniable fact that politics play an outsized role in nearly every aspect of public life these days.
Common-sense recommendations, backed by actual science, about the wearing of face coverings to cut down the spread of an airborne virus, for example, have somehow become part of a nonsensical debate over freedom and personal liberties rather than basic human decency.
So naturally, that has spilled into discussions about how to responsibly reopen classrooms.
And so here we are, following online a presentation (and discussion) about how, when and whether to get all kids back in class.
School officials flipped up slides showing statistics, sometimes confusing, about the number of retirements, available substitute teachers and “nurse extenders” - contracted hires helping with contact tracing.
“I’m still hanging on hoping they’ll actually care and make a reasonable decision in the end,” wrote jdMac in the chatroom before McManus made her recommendation.
Toward that end - and amid swirling distrust - the interim superintendent straddled an impossible line. She talked up a real survey of teachers and parents and promised to better incorporate their feelings in what comes next. “We have to validate how teachers feel and families feel,” she said.
A simple, but effective step toward rebuilding battered confidence. So, too, was her call for understanding and working together to slow the spread of the virus.
“The worst thing we can do is point fingers,” she said. “Both viewpoints are based on what’s best for students.”
Another chatroom participant perhaps best summed up the challenges ahead.
“It’s no win for anyone,” wrote KL. “I don’t think anyone is satisfied. I think most of us want to do what is best. We can’t all agree on what that is. No one is being malicious.
“I’m so tired.”
