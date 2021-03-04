Nerds and wonks circling the wagons in advance of new round of redistricting

NerdFest 2021, otherwise known as a briefing call for good-government types interested in (God help us) the looming round of redistricting in state capitols, started promptly at 1 p.m.
Naturally.
Participants included the executive directors from Common Cause chapters in North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Texas; a moderator from the national office in D.C.; and a couple others who recognize what’s to come later this year — the once-every-10 years redistricting process — for what it really is.
A raw, computer-aided power-grab, that when paired with plans to further restrict ballot access through curtailing early, no excuse and voting by mail, will serve only to exacerbate the extreme politics as currently practiced.
Redistricting is, or should be, a snoozefest. Something only a wonk could love.
But it matters. And North Carolina, to no one’s surprise, is yet again poised to lead the nation in bad faith.
Back from the brink
If done properly, in an open and in a non-partisan manner, redistricting — the drawing of legislative and congressional boundaries for the next 10 years — is a chance to hit the reset button.
It’s a chance, albeit slight, to bring little “d” democracy back from the edge of self-destruction. And it really shouldn’t have required a riot in the nation’s Capitol to underscore the threat.
“Voters should pick their politicians and not the other way around,” said Kathay Feng, the national redistricting director for Common Cause, who opened last week the hour-long (virtual) NerdFest.
Here’s how the process is supposed to work: When the once every 10 years Census is complete, each state draws districts for state legislatures and Congress.
Migration and natural population shifts compound the issues as individual states add (or subtract) congressional seats due to apportionment of the 435 seats in the House of Representatives,
North Carolina, for example, is expected to add a 14th congressional district.
Some 22 states have had the foresight to set up independent redistricting commissions to draw districts. That cuts way down on the odds for (money-driven) power grabs by drawing outrageous, Rorschach lines that favor one party over the other.
Leaving it in the hands of politicians inevitably leads to lawsuits, delays and gems like the one infamously uttered in 2016 by then state Rep. David Lewis, R-Harnett. “I propose we draw the maps to give partisan advantage to 10 Republicans and three Democrats because I do not believe it’s possible to draw a map with 11 Republicans and two Democrats.”
Coincidentally, Lewis resigned in 2020 after pleading guilty to a felony related to playing games with campaign cash. You cannot make this stuff up.
“We’re number one in basketball and number one in extreme gerrymandering,” said Bob Phillips, the director of Common Cause N.C.
More than 50 lawsuits were filed since 2010 to the most recent round of redistricting, one of which saw North Carolina singled out by federal judges for targeting black voters with “near surgical precision.”
How uplifting.
Naturally, Phillips expects more of the same this October once Census precinct-level data and the reapportionment of seats is settled. Normally that data is available in April.
A compressed timeline for drawing new districts for 170 legislative and 14 congressional seats, Phillips said, opens the door to new levels of malfeasance with little public oversight.
Candidate filing opens in December, and the 2022 primaries are scheduled for March 8. In politics, that’s not much time.
“That will shortchange the redistricting process,” Phillips said. “There won’t be time for adequate public input.”
Bet your last (campaign) dollar that Democrats and Republicans are busy right now drawing their own versions of maps. And if the state gets a 14th seat in Congress, let the games begin.
Still, infinitesimal though it may be, there is a glimmer of hope that some of this can be avoided.
Facing long odds
First, and facing the longest odds, is a perennial bill filed in Raleigh that would, among other things, create an independent, nonpartisan redistricting commission that would (in theory) result in competitive districts.
Practically speaking, doing so would have the effect of boxing out extremist candidates from both parties who tend to win primaries in heavily tilted districts.
That’s a non-starter because can you imagine a party with a death-grip on power voluntarily giving it up?
(Before we start the name-calling and the blame-game, remember that N.C. Democrats played the game for more than a century before the GOP ascension in 2010. And in California, a state that added in 2008 a nonpartisan redistricting commission, the opposition was led by … Nancy Pelosi.)
More realistically, the Legislature could slow the roll by extending the candidate filing period until February and pushing the primaries back to later in the spring. That’s not onerous.
At the federal level, Congress could pass H.R. 1 — the so-called For the People Act — which would expand voting rights, reduce the influence of money in politics and limit partisan gerrymandering.
But even good government-watchdogs aren’t holding their breath.
“I’ll be happy if I’m proved wrong,” Phillips said. “But when you live in North Carolina, you learn that you’ll be disappointed time and time again.”
Still, we have to try.
Our political discourse, the ability to get things done and perhaps even the fate of the nation rides on it. And it’ll take more than a zoom meeting populated by a handful of nerds and wonks to get it done.
