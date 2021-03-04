Nerds and wonks circling the wagons in advance of new round of redistricting

“Voters should pick their politicians and not the other way around,” said Kathay Feng, the national redistricting director for Common Cause, who opened last week the hour-long (virtual) NerdFest.

Here’s how the process is supposed to work: When the once every 10 years Census is complete, each state draws districts for state legislatures and Congress.

Migration and natural population shifts compound the issues as individual states add (or subtract) congressional seats due to apportionment of the 435 seats in the House of Representatives,

North Carolina, for example, is expected to add a 14th congressional district.

Some 22 states have had the foresight to set up independent redistricting commissions to draw districts. That cuts way down on the odds for (money-driven) power grabs by drawing outrageous, Rorschach lines that favor one party over the other.

Leaving it in the hands of politicians inevitably leads to lawsuits, delays and gems like the one infamously uttered in 2016 by then state Rep. David Lewis, R-Harnett. “I propose we draw the maps to give partisan advantage to 10 Republicans and three Democrats because I do not believe it’s possible to draw a map with 11 Republicans and two Democrats.”