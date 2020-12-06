Poll judge, voter concerned about election protests and recounts

Amy da Luz didn’t quite know what to expect when she walked into the John K. Kennedy High School precinct to work as a poll judge on Election Day.
“I wasn’t sure if what I was seeing was wrong or if that’s just the way it was,” da Luz said.
Danny Johnson, a proud voter who since 1988 has cast ballots in 15 different elections — primaries and general, local, state and federal — figured he did. “I just want my vote to count,” he said.
Thanks to “red boxes” next to names on voter registration rolls that few people have ever heard of, COVID-19 and provisional ballots, both Forsyth County residents find themselves in the middle of a legal challenge no one could have seen coming.
The craziest election in the strangest year in recent memory continues. And in a race notable in part for bad banjo music in a corny TV spot — chief justice for the N.C. Supreme Court — that for most was a mere afterthought.
Thin margins, votes count
First things first. Recounts in North Carolina cranked up recently as elections officials in each of the 100 counties inched toward certifying results including the race for chief justice.
Paul Newby, the Republican challenger, led Cheri Beasley, the Democratic incumbent, Monday afternoon by 415 votes in a race in which nearly 5.4 million ballots were cast.
Naturally that spawned a host of protests. The Beasley campaign has gathered documents that claim ballots in 90 counties were not counted properly, and that as many as 2,000 votes were improperly tossed out.
Every vote matters.
So naturally, Forsyth County — which voted overwhelmingly (57 percent) in favor of the Democrat — finds itself smack dab in the middle as lawyers.
In Forsyth County, 740 provisional ballots were cast — 475 for Beasley and 265 for Newby — across 101 precincts. The bigger deal, though, is the 87 ballots that were tossed out here.
Take, for example, Johnson’s discarded vote.
A 63-year-old retiree from Industries for the Blind, Johnson requested by mail about a month before the election an absentee ballot. He was taking no chances with COVID-19 or disenfranchisement.
But it didn’t arrive until Nov. 2 — one day before the election — and so he took a cab downtown to turn it in by hand.
Problem was, his ballot didn’t have an address next to a required witness’ signature on the envelope. The witness, Johnson said in an affidavit, was his brother. They live together in an apartment on Brownsboro Road; an unnamed election worker did not allow Johnson to write the address on the envelope
“The election worker told me that my ballot would probably not count,” Johnson said in his affidavit. “The election worker did not explain anything else to me. I did not know I could come back on election day and vote again. ... I have never had my vote rejected before. I am very upset that my vote was rejected.”
That’s just one vote, though.
The 87 rejected ballots in Forsyth County, which in theory could take a substantial bite out of Newby’s 415-vote lead, look to be a thornier issue — particularly if lawyers are allowed to make a case that a disproportionate number of black voters had their ballots discounted.
Rejected ballots
By a 3-2 vote across party lines, the Forsyth County Board of Elections rejected an appeal by Beasley’s lawyers to examine those 87 ballots.
“We want to know why,” said Walter Holton, one of those attorneys, over the weekend.
That brings us to the “red boxes” next to some names in county voter rolls. “They’re not really ‘red boxes,’” said Tim Tsujii, the county’s elections director in the midst of Monday’s recount.
They’re “flags” that alert poll workers to potential issues about voters listed as inactive or recent registrations in which would-be voters didn’t provide a driver’s license number or the last four digits of their Social Security number on their initial application.
“Without showing that on the application we have no way to verify someone’s identity,” Tsujii said.
The problem, Democratic poll judge da Luz said, was that an inordinate number of black voters could have their ballots rejected.
She worked Election Day at Precinct 403 at JFK High School on East 11th Street and described a long line of people forced to wait for long periods while a single election official checked their status to cast provisional ballots.
“We can send people to the moon but we don’t have laptops for every precinct?” she asked, questioning the use of enormous paper binders and long, frustrating lines to cast provisional votes in her predominately black precinct.
A short dive into precinct-level statistics shows she has a point.
At JFK, 23 provisional ballots were accepted — 22 of those for Beasley.
Across the city, at Whitaker Elementary Precinct 803 — Buena Vista, the sole dot of red in the sea of blue on a voting results map of Winston-Salem — zero provisional ballots were counted.
Similar results were found elsewhere, too.
At the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center Precinct 203, 17 provisional ballots were accepted; 15 of those went to Beasley.
At the Winston Salem YMCA Precinct 401, 14 provisionals were accepted — 12 for Beasley.
At the Tobaccoville Community Center Precinct 91, 5 provisionals were accepted — 3-2 in favor of Newby.
And at Holy Family Catholic Church Precinct 55 in Clemmons, 6 provisionals — 4-2 in favor of Newby — were counted.
See a trend?
More provisional ballots were counted in overwhelmingly black precincts that voted Democratic than white, Republican precincts. And with 87 discounted ballots in just this one county, where do you think most were tossed?
All of which is to say that the decision by the county Board of Elections to dismiss Beasley’s protest may have been, perhaps, short-sighted? Especially if black voters may have been disqualified at a higher rate than white voters?
Lawyers for Beasley have filed an appeal, but why is that even necessary? Why not do the right thing the first time?
Every vote counts - or at least they’re supposed to - so let’s at least act like it. Faith in election results matter.
“It was the stupidest thing I’ve ever seen,” da Luz said of the seemingly large number of provisionals in her precinct. “I thought, ‘This can’t be happening. This is America.’”
