Poll judge, voter concerned about election protests and recounts

“The election worker told me that my ballot would probably not count,” Johnson said in his affidavit. “The election worker did not explain anything else to me. I did not know I could come back on election day and vote again. ... I have never had my vote rejected before. I am very upset that my vote was rejected.”

That’s just one vote, though.

The 87 rejected ballots in Forsyth County, which in theory could take a substantial bite out of Newby’s 415-vote lead, look to be a thornier issue — particularly if lawyers are allowed to make a case that a disproportionate number of black voters had their ballots discounted.

Rejected ballots

By a 3-2 vote across party lines, the Forsyth County Board of Elections rejected an appeal by Beasley’s lawyers to examine those 87 ballots.

“We want to know why,” said Walter Holton, one of those attorneys, over the weekend.

That brings us to the “red boxes” next to some names in county voter rolls. “They’re not really ‘red boxes,’” said Tim Tsujii, the county’s elections director in the midst of Monday’s recount.