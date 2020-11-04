Positivity, patience preached by late arriving voters on a stressful Election Day

Malik Williams, AKA the Most Honest Man in Winston-Salem, stepped off the curb Tuesday evening and into the spreading darkness of what would be a very long night.
Williams, all of 24 years old, had just cast his ballot, one of the very last voters in Winston-Salem to do so.
Once into the relative safety of the brisk open air, he pulled his mask down — the things are oppressive — and breathed a sigh of relief.
Not because Williams was confident that his preferred candidates would win; rather, it was because he could look his mother in the eye now that his civic duty was done.
“She got on me pretty good,” he said when asked why he’d waited until nearly the very last minute to vote.
And now, just like the rest of us who voted early either in person or by mail, Williams slipped off into the night to wait.
Sit tight, wait
As the clock marched inexorably toward the official 7:30 closing of polls in North Carolina, a weird sense of relief, dread and excitement washed over the stragglers — and campaign volunteers — as attention turned to counting and canvassing rather than persuasion and turnout.
Early voting, or so the conventional wisdom had it, would be easy to track and predict. The late comers, traditionalists and procrastinators alike, would be harder to figure.
Any sort of late-breaking wave coming? Any shenanigans or building unrest? What’s the level of confidence in the results?
As things turned out — at least in the immediate aftermath in Winston-Salem and environs — the sailing was smooth even as patience being urged.
“I’m not going to sit around worrying about something that hasn’t happened yet,” said Rickey May, 61, a volunteer who turned out to hand out voter guides to the late-breaking crowd. “I will say that it’s crazy that in America we can’t get along. People died so we could vote.
“The only thing we can do now is put it in God’s hands and see what happens.”
A fair point, and one of the few decent options available. Sit tight. Wait. Don’t overreact to the inevitable swings as the night wore on.
“I’m just going to see what happens,” said Tcee Jones, 25, another late arrival on Election Day. “I’ve thought about (the potential for unrest) but I’m not going to worry about it.”
Early looks at voter turnout trends showed, too, that concerns over long lines and potential snags were misplaced.
Nearly 74% of Forsyth County’s 272,000 registered voters cast ballots this go-round. But only 11% of them (30,100-ish) went on Election Day.
Sharon Shealy, over at Trinity United Methodist Church on Country Club Road, was one of those voters.
But she didn’t go to cast a ballot. She ran over just before the polls closed to see if hers showed up on voter rolls.
Shealy voted absentee by mail but said that for whatever reason she never received confirmation. A judge inside the polls checked and told her that it had.
“I had to make sure,” she said.
It was that important.
Reassuring attitudes
Pundits, nervous types and those who were, say, perhaps overly emotionally invested, drew up and dreamed up worst-case scenarios involving recounts, potential court challenges and mass unrest.
Some (perhaps all) of those things may yet come to pass as the messy machinations of little “d” democracy lurch into gear at a slower pace than suits people who live in an age that demands immediate gratification and results.
So in that sense, the wisdom and positive outlooks imparted Tuesday evening by last-minute voters — many of them skewing younger — was reassuring.
Have faith. Trust the system. Be patient.
“I’ve seen a lot of young people turn out,” said May, a veteran volunteer from elections past who covered multiple shifts over several days during the 2020 early in-person voting. “I’ve seen more this time around than anytime before. That was nice.”
As May was finishing his thought, Belinda Holloway, 59, made her way toward her car after casting her ballot at Winston Lake. “I always vote at the last minute,” she said. “No waiting. Especially this year.”
She took that as a good thing, and like others willing to chat about an unusual election — and what may come — chose to look at other positives.
She works at a large retailer, one that can look unfavorably upon employees speaking their mind no matter the context, and mentioned that she’d heard people casually talking about whether they needed to purchase a firearm. Just in case.
“You can’t dodge (conversations) like that,” she said. “I try and take things as they are, not as they could be. I try to look at things positively. We’re all better off that way.”
