Positivity, patience preached by late arriving voters on a stressful Election Day

Malik Williams, AKA the Most Honest Man in Winston-Salem, stepped off the curb Tuesday evening and into the spreading darkness of what would be a very long night.

Williams, all of 24 years old, had just cast his ballot, one of the very last voters in Winston-Salem to do so.

Once into the relative safety of the brisk open air, he pulled his mask down — the things are oppressive — and breathed a sigh of relief.

Not because Williams was confident that his preferred candidates would win; rather, it was because he could look his mother in the eye now that his civic duty was done.

“She got on me pretty good,” he said when asked why he’d waited until nearly the very last minute to vote.

And now, just like the rest of us who voted early either in person or by mail, Williams slipped off into the night to wait.

Sit tight, wait

As the clock marched inexorably toward the official 7:30 closing of polls in North Carolina, a weird sense of relief, dread and excitement washed over the stragglers — and campaign volunteers — as attention turned to counting and canvassing rather than persuasion and turnout.