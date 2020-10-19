Pressure, lure of home likely reasons for second big pay cut

It’s taking a minute for the shock to wear off. Not long before the close of business Thursday, word filtered out that Superintendent Angela Pringle Hairston was quitting her job barely a year into it.
She didn’t have much to say — she rarely does, at least not directly to the little folk who paid her $215,000 annual salary — and left her initial pronouncement to school employees intentionally vague.
“WS/FCS Employees, It is with some incredibly mixed emotions that I inform you of my resignation as your superintendent,” she wrote in a systemwide e-mail posted at 4:47:02 p.m. “There is a wonderful opportunity before me. It is an opportunity dear to my heart that gives me a chance to work in a place I have always wanted. While I cannot share more details now, I will in time.”
We know now that she’s headed home to Danville, Va., to her husband, parents and a school system where she started her career. Fine and dandy; who doesn’t feel the tug of hearth and home?
But the abrupt timing, the stated reason — I want to spend more time with family — and the idea that an itinerant superintendent may be taking a second substantial pay cut in less than two years would seem to indicate that there’s more to it.
The grass was less green
Hairston took the big chair at the head of the WS/FCS' administrative table to much fanfare in September 2019.
She was selected from a field of 44 applicants with most, if not all, of the substantive interview processes taking place behind closed doors. Even after the list was winnowed to six finalists.
The school board, through Chair Malishai Woodbury, ducked behind the timeless dodge of citing “personnel matters” for the shroud of secrecy.
“We have a headline — ‘Dr. Pringle unifies the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education with a unanimous vote,” Woodbury said after the hire.
That’s one way to look at it.
Another is that the board followed the Vatican model, absent a plume of white smoke, by picking a new leader mostly behind closed doors. Given this recent turn of events, perhaps they’d be better served this next time by practicing openness and transparency. It’s just a thought.
(An aside — the WS/FC Schools had a perfectly good, in-house, homegrown candidate in Dr. Kenneth Simington, the last interim superintendent. But the board blew him off. And then former member Lori Goins Clark finished the job by stupidly and accidentally CC-ing him on a racist text message. Doh!)
And if the board had been more open when hiring Hairston, perhaps a few small warning lights might have been widely noticed.
First, Hairston — she was Dr. Pringle then; she's since married a deputy police chief in Danville — bolted the Richmond County (Ga.) schools with two years left on a three-year deal.
In and of itself, that’s not unusual. Plenty of people leave jobs for bigger challenges and greener pastures.
But in this instance, the pasture in Winston-Salem was significantly less green. According to publicly available records, Hairston was paid $261,152 in salary plus deferred compensation and fringe benefits, travel and other expenses in Georgia.
The annual salary here, in a since abandoned contract, came out to be $215,000 plus travel and professional development expenses — a 17.5-percent shave worth some $46,000. Or roughly what a classroom teacher with 10 years’ experience might earn absent a local supplement.
Agreeing to take a big pay cut to work in a bigger system with more students, greater scrutiny and considerable stress, is, to my way of thinking, a curious decision.
No one could have predicted the chaos of school shutdowns caused by a pandemic. That’s not on Hairston.
But other missteps, including copping an imperial attitude toward communication, a hesitant approach to reopening that’s left more questions than answers for rightfully concerned teachers and a tin-eared (and failed) move to give top administrators a hefty pay raise before taking care of the lowest paid employees, lands the buck squarely in the big office.
Reading the tea leaves
A sign of stress, had anyone been paying attention, surfaced in August when the superintendent had this to say: “I felt like we’ve been in crisis mode since March 14.
“We haven’t had time to think about emotions, our feelings. If we did,” she said, “we’d break down.”
The superintendent was specifically talking about the abrupt shift to online learning, which has been handled about as well as anyone could expect. But Hairston might as well have been talking about the job itself.
It cannot be easy leading a district with 55,000 students and thousands of employees. The political difficulties of dealing with the school board and a fiscally conservative county board of commissioners with considerable say over the schools’ $616 million budget aren’t much fun, either.
All of which brings us back to her decision to look homeward for another opportunity — and another apparent pay cut.
The 2020-21 budget for the Danville Public Schools allocated $235,632 for salaries in the superintendent’s office, plus another $74,533 in benefits.
That total is misleading, however, because it includes at least one other employee. A DPS spokeswoman responded late Monday afternoon to a request for clarification on compensation with one line.
"Her base salary will be $190,000/year," wrote Anne Moore-Sparks, the communications and community engagement coordinator, in an e-mail.
We also know this:
The last superintendent was paid $175,000 in annual base salary plus benefits, a car allowance and deferred compensation, per the Danville Register & Bee, the local paper, in reporting this summer terms of a “mutual separation agreement” — finding out what the Virginia board was paying him to go away.
So, based on that, Hairston is getting $15,000 more than a guy getting paid not to do the job, but $25,000 less that what she would have earned here.
If you’re scoring at home, that’s a loss of $71,000 in two job changes in 14 months. That's the opposite direction — twice — from a normal career progression for an executive. Salary is only one indication of worth, but it’s a big one.
We know, too, that money purchases neither happiness nor health. And time with family is priceless.
“It would be nice to take my parents out to lunch,” Hairston said Friday.
But $71,000 a year can offset a lot of stress and aggravation; it’ll buy a lot of lunches and dinners out, even more with a senior discount.
Surely the pull of family and home played a big role in the decision. But there must be other factors, including coping with the spread of a deadly virus.
Maybe the job was just too big and the pressures too great.
