Pressure, lure of home likely reasons for second big pay cut

It’s taking a minute for the shock to wear off. Not long before the close of business Thursday, word filtered out that Superintendent Angela Pringle Hairston was quitting her job barely a year into it.

She didn’t have much to say — she rarely does, at least not directly to the little folk who paid her $215,000 annual salary — and left her initial pronouncement to school employees intentionally vague.

“WS/FCS Employees, It is with some incredibly mixed emotions that I inform you of my resignation as your superintendent,” she wrote in a systemwide e-mail posted at 4:47:02 p.m. “There is a wonderful opportunity before me. It is an opportunity dear to my heart that gives me a chance to work in a place I have always wanted. While I cannot share more details now, I will in time.”

We know now that she’s headed home to Danville, Va., to her husband, parents and a school system where she started her career. Fine and dandy; who doesn’t feel the tug of hearth and home?

But the abrupt timing, the stated reason — I want to spend more time with family — and the idea that an itinerant superintendent may be taking a second substantial pay cut in less than two years would seem to indicate that there’s more to it.

The grass was less green