Whether Zoom works intermittently or not at all, whether at home using family Wifi or in community learning centers, hundreds of squirming elementary school students soon will be expected to sit quietly in front of a computer screen to take a reading comprehension test.
All online.
For fourth graders in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, D-Day is Friday — full speed ahead, bugs, glitches and system crashes aside. And because spit rolls downhill, guess where it’ll pool?
At the feet of harried classroom teachers, of course. Just in case they didn’t have enough to worry over with a pandemic, on-the-fly online learning and technological issues well beyond their control.
“High-schoolers, sure. It’s second nature to them,” said Brian Rudel, a fourth-grade teacher at Caleb’s Creek Elementary School. “But 9-year-olds, still learning screens, how to manipulate them, it will be a challenge.”
Indeed.
Should be interesting
Testing — what tests, which kids must take them and in what order — those decisions are made in Raleigh by the state Department of Public Instruction.
Any discussion of the alphabet soup-world of learning systems, testing and more importantly, how much weight to give the results — accountability for individual teachers and schools — has to begin there.
It’s unfair to blame teachers (or local administrators for that matter) for anything that goes awry.
Which is almost certain to happen as beginning the 2020-21 year with virtual learning — a prudent decision by Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools — has presented hiccups.
Zoom, a video-conferencing platform used by some teachers, crashed Monday. NCEDCloud, a state-run system that powers local learning platforms, went down twice last week.
But what choice is there?
Ready or not, this round of reading testing for fourth graders in Forsyth County is scheduled for Friday, less than two weeks into the new, weird school year.
The state, through DPI, mandated a 10-day window to get this testing done. Local decision-makers, to their credit, at least had the good sense to wait until near the end of that 10-day period.
(Questions about iReady testing submitted in writing to Superintendent Angela Pringle-Hairston, the ultimate decision-maker, were referred Tuesday to a spokesman. A response wasn't immediately forthcoming.)
Anyhow, here’s what the average 9-year-old fourth grader — those in virtual learning environments anyhow — will be up against:
They’ll be expected to sit down and log onto a computer for assessments via what’s known as “iReady,” an interactive reading and math program OK'd for use in Raleigh.
The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education approved Tuesday night a $362,040 contract with Curriculum Associates, the vendor for iReady.
According to Curriculum Associates’ PR people, iReady is used by about 25 percent of all K-8 students in the United States, including 70 percent of North Carolina’s public school systems and charter schools. “iReady to line my pockets” seems a good tagline.
Allowing for a few small variables at each individual school, kids — 9-year-olds, remember — will be expected to split their screens, turn on a camera and not squirm for an initial 1-hour session. They’ll get a short break before being asked to settle down for another 1-hour diagnostic session — a test, in other words.
If a kid has a question, she (or he) will be expected to type into a conversation bubble rather than blurt it out over a hot mic.
Oh, and though teachers will be proctoring the circus, the testing is more or less on the honor system. No help from mom or older siblings.
“It should be interesting,” Rudel said.
The plates get bigger
Teachers, of course, will do what they’re asked. Adapt and overcome; the same way they’ve been digging into their own pockets for classroom supplies for years.
“I’m personally doing it because I’m told to do it,” Rudel said. “At this point in the year it’s brand new. I’m still learning it myself.”
So far, teachers are managing. Most meet daily with their peers after logging off to teach each other and discuss what’s working and what's not.
And remember, this is after a summer in which teachers were expected to complete a 152-part training course on online learning for which they were paid the princely sum of $150, after taxes.
For comparison’s sake only, participating professors at Wake Forest University were paid $1,500 stipend for similar training. Wake clearly has the better endowment.
Rudel said that he’s spent his first days just trying to make connections with his students, a much bigger ask online than honest-to-goodness, in-person instruction.
And just as the kids are settling into a weird, new world, here comes a round of reading tests that could blow all that up.
“No pressure for any kid,” he said. “I’ve been telling them that there are no grades and it won’t be on a report card.
“I’m just going to do this and not let it affect how I’m going to approach teaching.”
