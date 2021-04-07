Release of retired FBI agent and daughter convicted of Davidson County killing shows many facets of justice

“There was very strong evidence that Tom saved Molly’s life that night,” Earnest said. “He was doing what any of us who are fathers would do if we found ourselves in that moment, and that was to defend his daughter.”

That puts a plea to manslaughter in play and well within the definition of what’s just. The sentence for a manslaughter conviction would be very close to the time Martens and Molly Corbett have served already.

Is that an ideal solution?

No, because there is no perfect answer for the killing of a human being.

Frank knows better than anyone else that prosecutors represent the state of North Carolina, the people in their districts and the taxpayers who finance the justice system — not the families of the victims, no matter how loud or insistent they may be.

“I’ve got a number of families, victims of homicides and other cases that have been waiting for their cases to be tried for a long time,” Frank said last week. “And we’ve been on an imposed sabbatical on that for the past year.

“The pursuit of justice is rarely easy and that’s the guiding star that we’re trying to keep our sight on for all of this and we’re here for the duration.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.