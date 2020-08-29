MOUNT AIRY — Tamara Kallay looked and sounded frustrated. Can anyone blame her?
Her 13-year-old son, Reuben Charlie Pledger IV, was killed nearly two weeks ago in a crash that resulted from a high-speed chase involving deputies with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.
“One day I’ll wake up positive and trying to get things done, and the next day I’m torn down and can’t function,” Kallay said Friday while seated in her small living room. “All I have left of my son is in that box. That’s not fair.”
The box in question, a decorative light blue number, sat on a shelf inches away from her. Inside it lie the ashes of a 13-year-old boy.
Since Reuben’s death, Kallay says she’s been trying without success to learn something, anything really, about the circumstances.
“We know what everybody else does,” she said. “We don’t know what he died from. Was it instant from the impact? Or did he suffer?”
There’s more, too.
In a time when protesters have been moved to speak out against the deaths of Black men at the hands of police, Kallay wonders how a boy who died following a chase that started over a missing license tag and erratic driving isn’t a bigger part of the larger conversation.
“I’ve been feeling some kind of way about that with all these people protesting,” she said. “I don’t want anything violent to happen, and this is not the kind of attention I want. But a 13-year-old is no longer on this earth. We just want justice and peace for Reuben, too.”
Pursuing answers
Word about Reuben’s death spread slowly. It took hours for Kallay to hear of it, and she learned about it from her sister.
A short chase just after midnight Aug. 18 hit speeds approaching 80 mph near and through downtown. It ended near the intersection of North Patterson Avenue and 9th Street.
“Driver of Unit 1 failed to stop for a traffic stop and was attempting to flee at a high-rate of speed,” reads a report released recently by the Winston-Salem Police Department. “The driver of Unit 1 stated she lost control of the vehicle through a curve in the road. Unit 1 exited the roadway and collided with a telephone pole. Unit 1 continued on and rolled over before coming to a final rest.”
The driver was identified as Kmya Amari-Renee Wynn. Two passengers were listed as Jaylen Lamont Lyles and Desean Stephan Dick. The name of the fourth, which we now know was Reuben, was redacted.
Two sheriff’s deputies, Troy Austin Curry and Matthew James Marso, were listed as witnesses. The driver — or drivers — of the pursuing patrol cars were not identified.
That bothers Kallay.
“Who was the officer who chased the car that night?” she said. “Nobody will tell me even that much.”
The how and whys of a high-speed chase within city limits is nettlesome, too. Some police agencies — the Winston-Salem Police Department among them — have policies that allow for pursuits only if an officer reasonably suspects a violent crime has been committed or if there is imminent threat of serious injury.
“None of it makes sense to me. With speeds as high as that? Over a license plate?” she said. “They had the make and model of the car. Surely they’d see it driving around again. Why not back off? At 80 miles an hour, it wasn’t going to end well.”
To date, Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough hasn’t said much publicly. Through a prepared statement shared via social media, Kimbrough expressed sympathy over Reuben’s death but nothing close to the repeated spoken apologies he issued following the death of John Neville from injuries suffered in the detention center.
“Any loss of life is a loss for our community, and we all grieve the end of this young life,” read an Instagram post from Aug. 18.
Christina Howell, a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office, said later that pursuing deputies were following departmental policy and initial video review showed no violations.
“They just went to automatically defending them even before an investigation,” Kallay said.
'Saturation patrols'
Until last week, Kallay had never heard the term “saturation patrol.” Not many people outside law-enforcement had, either.
But the Aug. 18 Instagram post by the sheriff’s office put it into circulation. “Early this morning, we were working in conjunction with the Winston-Salem Police Department on saturation patrols in the city.”
Lt. John Morris of the WSPD described them as a joint enforcement tactic with the sheriff’s office rolled out in response to increased gun violence.
“Those resources provide high visibility patrol in the areas of the city that are experiencing the most gun violence related crimes,” Morris wrote in an email. “It is important to note that the sheriff’s deputes answer to their own chain of command and follow their own policies and procedures while working within the city limits of Winston-Salem."
That seems reasonable enough. But you can be sure that large-scale patrols aren’t rolling through Buena Vista or Ardmore chasing cars with burned out tail lights or expired tags.
The uncomfortable, unavoidable fact is that neighborhoods plagued by gun violence are likely to be poor and/or predominantly Black or Hispanic. And the officers sent to visibly flood them are likely to be majority white.
Patrol officers with the WSPD are predominately white and male — 253 of 320 cops assigned to patrol are white (80 percent). According to the U.S. Census Bureau, in 2019 the population of Winston-Salem was 56 percent white and 35 percent Black.
The disparity is more glaring in the sheriff’s office with 70 white deputies among the 82 (85 percent) assigned to field services. Forsyth County, according to the Census, is 66.6 percent white and 27.5 percent Black.
That’s just data, numerical facts not open for debate. Any discussion of their application, however, must come through the prism of personal experiences.
A white woman who’s never feared seeing blue lights in the rearview mirror may well see things differently than a Black man who’s had to speak to a teenage son about not flinching during a traffic stop.
“Getting illegal firearms off the street, if that’s the case, is a good thing," Kallay said. "But what does that have to do with a car? How do you know if guns are in there? I’m not trying to make this a race thing, but a car with four African-American kids being chased like that?”
Investigators did recover a stolen firearm from the scene. Lyles was charged with felony warrants for obtaining property by false pretenses and breaking and entering.
Difficult choices
For the immediate future, Tamara Kallay would just like to have some definitive answers about her son’s death.
She wonders why the driver has not been charged, for example. “Why is she walking around free?” Kallay asked.
(The short answer is that investigators are still gathering evidence to present to prosecutors who will make that decision.)
Beyond questions about Reuben’s death, Kallay would like for people to know something of her son’s life.
Lucky, or Reuben Charlie or Ruby Tuesday — family nicknames for him — had three brothers and three sisters. Kallay, a native of Philadelphia, sent him to live with her mother and stepfather in Winston-Salem. “My mom and stepdad raised him,” she said. “I had issues I had to deal with.”
“Reuben wasn’t a bad kid. He made some bad choices, yes. But that didn’t start until my mom passed two years ago. Any 11-year-old kid would have a hard time with that.”
Kallay said she thought strongly about bringing Reuben to Mount Airy where she moved two years ago, but decided against it. She feared he would just run away.
“That was the only home he knew,” she said of an impossible decision. “I couldn’t do that to my stepdad. He loved that boy.”
Charges against the driver are likely. Kallay knows that most of the blame for Reuben’s death lies with the driver who sped off instead of stopping.
Still, questions about the need for a high-speed chase will linger.
“I deserve some answers and so does my family,” she said. “So we can come to terms with it.”
