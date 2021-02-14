Sale of neighborhood church a sign of the times

By contrast, more than a quarter of all Americans in those same surveys described themselves as atheist, agnostic or “nothing in particular.” That was an increase of 8 percent.

Regular churchgoers — and their pastors — didn’t need surveys to point out what they’d been witnessing for themselves on Sundays. Churches, particularly smaller ones, felt the strain.

“We (the congregation) talked about the future, that it might be limited where we were and whether we should move,” McLeod said.

The congregation stayed put — resources in a little church are limited — and what many feared came to pass when Hanes United Methodist closed in 2020 not long after pandemic struck.

“(Hanes United Methodist) was really a microcosm of what was happening in a lot of places in the United States,” McLeod said. “There were more businesses in the houses. There was nothing to draw from, and the church turned into that island.”

The next chapter in the 100-year history is unspooling with that “For Sale” sign out front.

An investor or an entrepreneur with big plans might snap up sturdy brick buildings. Something new, different and entirely unexpected might rise in its place.

And for congregants who raised families in Hanes United Methodist Church, it will be just one more step in the inexorable march of time.

