Sale of neighborhood church a sign of the times

The Rev. Wesley McLeod — Preacher Bob — could look out at his dwindling flock on Sundays and see what was coming.
Anyone passing through Hanestown, whether they’d grown up in the 100-year-old mill village or had simply driven over for a haircut or to see the accountant, could too.
The neighborhood changed, the same way many just like it across North Carolina, gradually and then overnight.
Modest, sturdy homes — built to house families filling the employment rolls at P.H. Hanes Knitting — were sold off as the children who’d grown up in Hanestown moved away and their parents aged. Ambitious small business owners and real-estate investors snapped them up to open hair salons, specialty shops and rental properties.
Across the way on Stratford Road, Hanes — the engine that built and sustained the neighborhood for generations — was bulldozed to make way for acres of new retail shops and restaurants.
And from his perch in the pulpit of Hanes United Methodist, McLeod watched helplessly as his little century-old church suffered. The faithful continued to attend but in small numbers and they’d come from miles away instead of a few blocks.
“The window closed,” McLeod said. “The church became a little island out in the ocean that people took boats to get to on Sundays.”
Heart-breaking sign
A large ‘For Sale’ sign has been hammered into a small patch of earth near the front door where generations of preachers greeted congregants.
Viewed from the street, that sign nearly obscures a plain wooden cross that marks the building as Christian sanctuary. The front doors to the main church building and the Irving and Elsie Foster Fellowship Hall dedicated only in 2008 are locked tightly.
Church for Sale … Wesley Community Development … Mack King IV, 980-441-5123. Ext. 5
It’s no one’s fault that the church buildings have been listed on the open market. Still, it’s painful to those who invested years, their hearts and their tithes to know that it’s gone.
“It just breaks my heart when I see that sign,” said Betty Collins, a longtime member who lives nearby. “I have wonderful memories there.”
Hanes opened its factory in 1910, and with it, a town that included homes, a school, a church, stores and its own railroad stop.
"It was actually Hanes, North Carolina," neighborhood historian Judy Robertson told a reporter in 2014 who grew up in the Hanes community. "It's really a by-gone era. This was the manufacturing facility of its day."
Several factors conspired against Hanes United Methodist. Demographic shifts. A marked decline in organized religion in the United States. The changing character of the neighborhood.
“Some of it is global,” McLeod said. “The same things that have happened in a lot of places in the country. Industries left. People moved away. In Winston, it used to be that you couldn’t throw a dead cat without hitting a church. There was one on every corner.”
In Hanestown, renters — temporary occupants — moved into many of the tidy 1,000-square foot houses once occupied (and maintained) by owners who worked in the mill.
Hanes Knitting closed in 2007; the 550,000-square-foot building was demolished in 2014, making way for 26-plus acres of modern retail rebirth christened Hanestown Village.
And a small church that formed one of the pillars for the community declined as the pace of change accelerated.
“It was really a combination of things,” said McLeod, who started as pastor in 2010. “The neighborhood, a mill village, gave way to all the business places. It lost a lot of life.”
Proof is in the pews
A myriad of surveys and polls have tracked the decline of organized religion over the past 40 years.
The Pew Research Center, to name one, has documented carefully the rapidity of change beginning in the ‘70s.
Telephone surveys conducted in 2018 and 2019 indicated that just 65 percent of American adults described themselves as Christians. But that was a drop of a full 10 percentage points in just 10 years.
By contrast, more than a quarter of all Americans in those same surveys described themselves as atheist, agnostic or “nothing in particular.” That was an increase of 8 percent.
Regular churchgoers — and their pastors — didn’t need surveys to point out what they’d been witnessing for themselves on Sundays. Churches, particularly smaller ones, felt the strain.
“We (the congregation) talked about the future, that it might be limited where we were and whether we should move,” McLeod said.
The congregation stayed put — resources in a little church are limited — and what many feared came to pass when Hanes United Methodist closed in 2020 not long after pandemic struck.
“(Hanes United Methodist) was really a microcosm of what was happening in a lot of places in the United States,” McLeod said. “There were more businesses in the houses. There was nothing to draw from, and the church turned into that island.”
The next chapter in the 100-year history is unspooling with that “For Sale” sign out front.
An investor or an entrepreneur with big plans might snap up sturdy brick buildings. Something new, different and entirely unexpected might rise in its place.
And for congregants who raised families in Hanes United Methodist Church, it will be just one more step in the inexorable march of time.
336-727-7481