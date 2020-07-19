Move over, murder hornet. This year has another deadly abomination, and its name is plague squirrel.
In a year in which seemingly nothing can go right, nature has served up yet another creature from hell.
According to multiple reports from various news agencies covering squirrel-related horror stories, on Saturday, July 11, a squirrel found in the town of Morrison, Colo., tested positive for bubonic plague. For those who were absent on plague day in world-history class, bubonic plague — also known by its descriptive nickname, the Black Death — killed a third or more of Europe’s human population in the late Middle Ages.
It’s unclear how many middle-aged squirrels it has killed since then, but on July 11, there was one more.
As the interim senior rodent/infectious-disease correspondent for this award-winning publication, I will use the space I am allotted this week for a Q&A to hopefully enlighten you, the general public, about the plague squirrel.
Q: Scott, while it’s likely you have had a lot of infectious diseases, why should we, the general public, trust anything you have to say about squirrels? What makes you such an expert on these creatures?
Answer: Let me tell you a story. Fifty years or so ago, a young boy watched his grandfather nail a board to a tree outside the kitchen window. On that board he affixed ears of corn. Each day, cute little squirrels, their bushy tails aquiver, would eat the corn, growing fatter and fatter.
And when the time was right, that grandfather, an Army cookr, would open the kitchen window, raise a .22 rifle and pop those corn-fed squirrels, then he’d turn them into the best-tasting gravy ever ladled on a pile of mashed potatoes. And that young squirrel-fed boy grew up to be an expert on squirrels.
Q: That’s horrible! Back to the matter at hand, which is the plague squirrel. Will this eventually kill a third of our population?
Answer: Not likely. Plague is an infectious disease caused by a bacteria and can be contracted by humans and household animals if proper precautions are not taken, according to a news release from Jefferson County Public Health.
“Plague usually occurs somewhere in Colorado every year,” health officials said in the news release. “While plague can be deadly to humans, it is very rare for humans to get it and there are effective treatments. It is more commonly transmitted to pets through fleas, and can be especially harmful to cats.”
Q: So, if this is common, why did one dead squirrel in Colorado become a national story?
Answer: Because we are all scared shirtless (and that’s as close as I can get to that phrase in the newspaper). Murder hornets. Violence. Disease. An election year. It’s like 2020 arrived with a ball-peen hammer and hasn’t stopped hitting us with it.
Q: So, we, the general public, shouldn’t get our knickers in a twist over plague squirrel?
Answer: No. But a radioactive raccoon? That should keep you up at night.
