Jessica Sapp has always known that different people grieve in different ways. Only recently, through an unfathomable and sudden loss, has she experienced it.
Some choose to hold memories close, their sadness private. Others try and articulate their pain or seeking answers to questions which may not have them.
That’s where Sapp found herself over the course of the last six weeks following the death of her stepson in a car crash. She’s a writer, an artist, and so she put fingers to keyboard to express her feelings in a moving essay and press for improvements to the section of road where the young man lost his life.
“I kind of felt like I had to do it,” Sapp said. “Somebody had to speak for him. I worked on it for hours and shed a lot of tears. It didn’t matter how hard it was. His life was way too short.
“Adrian deserves that.”
Digging in
More than 1,300 North Carolinians die each year on the state’s roads and highways.
In some cases, the causes and reasons are obvious. Icy roads, alcohol or driver inattention. In others, investigators calculate impact angles and estimate speeds by measuring skid marks. They’ll note weather and road conditions — sharp curves or crumbling pavement — to offer professional assessments.
The families left behind devour them and draw their own conclusions.
That’s where Sapp found herself after reading a report filed by Winston-Salem police.
About 3:30 pm on Friday July 17, Adrian Sapp — all of 23 years old — was driving home from work on Old Greensboro Road between Salem Parkway and U.S. 158. It had rained hard that afternoon, a pop-up summer thunderstorm that left standing water on a low section of pavement near Salem Lake.
In an instant, a young life was lost. A police officer appeared on the doorstep of the Sapp household to break the news.
“(Adrian) had been driving unsafely for the conditions, hydroplaning, losing control of his vehicle and off the road, hitting a raised manhole and slamming into a utility pole at Old Greensboro Road and Salem Landing,” Sapp wrote in a post on her Piedmont Triad Living website that recalls the officer’s words. “Adrian was killed instantly. He did not suffer.”
A crash investigator with the Winston-Salem Police Department wrote that the posted speed limit on Old Greensboro Road is 45 mph and estimated Adrian’s speed at 55 mph. An accompanying diagram matches Sapp’s account.
The initial shock gave way to tears, followed by a blur of activity no one wants. Sharing the tragic news with family and friends. Planning a funeral and honoring the life lost.
Blended families — new step-brothers and sisters, new roles for parents — can prove challenging. Having Adrian, the oldest, show the way was invaluable.
“Adrian was such a good kid,” Sapp said. “So responsible. He drove the kids to school. Such a great big brother.”
As weeks passed, though, a question that had been present all along grew in importance. Why?
Speed, just as investigators concluded, was a factor — but far from the only one. And that drove Sapp to look for answers.
The 1.1-mile section of Old Greensboro Road between West Mountain Street and Reidsville Road appears to be dangerous. Sapp’s research, which she shared in her essay, supports that conclusion. She studied a crash database maintained by the Winston-Salem Police Department and counted 66 reports between Jan. 1, 2018, and Aug. 4. Sixteen of those, nearly 25 percent, were made at Old Greensboro Road and Salem Landing Drive, where Adrian died.
“Six of those reports specifically mention a driver crossing a double yellow line, passing or coming into the opposite side of travel,” she wrote.
A pledge to investigate
Witnesses told investigators that Adrian’s car had crossed the double yellow and perhaps tried to pass. But did standing water, which pools at that spot after rainstorms, and the peeling, worn painted lines make the surface slicker and cause his Ford Explorer to skid?
Hydroplaning could have pushed the car onto the yellow lines and into a raised manhole that helped propel the vehicle off the road into a telephone pole. Many possible explanations and answers to that one impossible question.
Why?
Sapp’s husband, Adrian’s dad, is grieving privately. That’s understandable; everyone is different.
To salve her pain, Sapp chose to write — and to dig. She pulled the numbers and studied the reports. And she’s driven the road over and over.
A small memorial for Adrian has been built; another honoring another life lost sits a short distance away.That memorial was in honor of Corey Jermaine Wilson, a 25-year-old who was struck by a tractor-trailer while walking July 16, 2015.
A third memorial, since removed but which still appears on a Google maps search, was built in 2016 to mark the passing of 72-year-old Johnnie Nelson Kirby. According to police, he had a medical episode before crashing.
A photo on Google maps shows a raised manhole similar to the one Adrian struck. It had been marked with paint by a road crew working in the area.
“That’s a regular route for us,” Sapp said. “I’ve never liked it. Even as an adult, it feels dangerous. It’s such a hard spot. I know how dangerous it is, and I had to find out what the answer was.”
The good news, if there can be any, is that Pat Ivey, the division engineer for the N.C. Department of Transportation in Forsyth County, is a responsive and thoughtful civil servant. He took one look at the statistics Sapp compiled and considered immediately the factors on which she focused.
“This section of Old Greensboro Road is maintained by NCDOT,” he wrote in an email Wednesday. “We will be happy to investigate this section for any safety-related issues and take appropriate action. Thank you for passing this on to us.”
He made no guarantees other than to study it. But it’s something. It’s a start.
“Nothing is going to bring (Adrian) back,” Sapp said.
Perhaps it's cliche, but any improvement that could lead to another parent being spared an unwelcome visit from police would be worthwhile.
That, too, is a start — a small step toward some recovery from such an enormous loss.
