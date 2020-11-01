Search for one small dog eases larger worries for one Winston-Salem neighborhood

Problem was, the little fella was skittish, fast on his feet, and very leery about coming too close to people. He wasn’t going to be tricked by a one-off offer of a crummy hot dog. Capturing Shaggy was going to take something extra.

“I tried calling Animal Control, but there’s only so much they can do,” Walker said “I even thought about buying a trap and trying to do it myself. But I didn’t know how.”

But Lynn Byrd did. A longtime volunteer with an organization called Beloved Companions, Byrd had a lot of experience tracking (and capturing safely) animals as large as runaway horses and as small as feral kittens.

Someone on one of those social media outlets knew Byrd and reached out to hire her services.

“It was obvious his heart had been broken,” Byrd said. “I don’t know if he’d been abandoned, or his owner died or if he just got dumped and he can’t tell us. He was so offended by people, and he just wanted to be left alone.”

The big break

For long hours stretched across 11 days, Byrd would patiently follow-up on reported sightings, plot them on a map and try to find a pattern.