Search for one small dog eases larger worries for one Winston-Salem neighborhood

Even with a mask covering half her face, Tricia Walker looked a little anxious Thursday afternoon as she waited outside the Mount Tabor Animal Hospital.
Shaggy, a small bundle of fur and nervous energy that her family hoped to adopt, was being examined by Dr. Brad Craig. COVID restrictions prevented her from going inside with Shaggy, and that only added to her stress.
This was no emergency; Shaggy hadn’t fallen ill or been hit by a car. It was only a physical exam, a thorough nose to tail once over for a little guy that should have been routine.
But after everything this 23-pound mutt has been through in the past month — Shaggy was the subject of a lengthy search-and-rescue operation coordinated by an entire neighborhood — Walker was taking nothing for granted.
Seven months (and counting) of worries over COVID-19, exacerbated by a non stop barrage of election gloom-and-doom, had taken a definite toll.
“For me, maybe having some control over this one small thing,” Walker said, referring to Shaggy’s health and well being. “I feel like we can make a difference and have this one thing turn out with a happy ending.”
Fueled by social media and unease
Residents of Sherwood Forest started taking notice of a little terrier mix about three weeks ago. The little dog popped up on the neighborhood radar by his hair-raising darts through traffic on Peace Haven Road.
“I about had a heart attack the first time I saw him,” said Vanessa Davis. “He ran right in front of me.”
Shaken by the near miss, Davis hand-painted “Slow Dog Xing” and “Dog Rescue” signs in an attempt to alert lead-footed motorists.
And by doing so, she joined a massive campaign fueled by social media to locate and catch this one little dog before something awful happened.
A Facebook page for Sherwood Forest neighbors and the NextDoor app blew up with reports on the dog’s well-being, tips and attempts to capture an obviously distressed little thing they started referring to as Shaggy.
Across online mediums since the beginning of October, more than 40 pages of comments and updates mushroomed. A GoFundMe page was established to raise money to hire a professional animal tracker.
“Honestly, it was probably borderline ridiculous,” said Stephanie Vestal, the administrator of the Sherwood Facebook group.
For a lot of reasons — COVID-19 and a boiling cauldron of political tension that’s turned friends and families against one another being two big ones — the rescue of one little terrier took on an out-sized life of its own.
Well-intentioned neighbors made sure that he had access to food and water. Others posted locations where Shaggy had been spotted in an attempt to help those trying to catch him.
Problem was, the little fella was skittish, fast on his feet, and very leery about coming too close to people. He wasn’t going to be tricked by a one-off offer of a crummy hot dog. Capturing Shaggy was going to take something extra.
“I tried calling Animal Control, but there’s only so much they can do,” Walker said “I even thought about buying a trap and trying to do it myself. But I didn’t know how.”
But Lynn Byrd did. A longtime volunteer with an organization called Beloved Companions, Byrd had a lot of experience tracking (and capturing safely) animals as large as runaway horses and as small as feral kittens.
Someone on one of those social media outlets knew Byrd and reached out to hire her services.
“It was obvious his heart had been broken,” Byrd said. “I don’t know if he’d been abandoned, or his owner died or if he just got dumped and he can’t tell us. He was so offended by people, and he just wanted to be left alone.”
The big break
For long hours stretched across 11 days, Byrd would patiently follow-up on reported sightings, plot them on a map and try to find a pattern.
She set about trying to establish a rapport with — and a trap for — a little dog that didn’t want to be caught. She started by setting up a “base camp,” an open but isolated location with something soft to lay on, water, a steady supply of Rotisserie chicken and, eventually, a live trap he could get used to seeing.
And during all that, she began to see firsthand signs that something good that transcended COVID worries and political division.
“I’m a die-hard liberal. Won’t lie about that,” Byrd said. “I remember one man in particular. He had a yard full of Trump signs, and I knew we didn’t see eye to eye. I went to a spot behind his house where Shaggy had been seen, and he stood out there watching and giving me hand signals where to look.
“We nodded to each other, and I think we both knew that (political differences) didn’t matter then. It was a nice moment.”
The big break came Monday evening when she sat watching the base camp. Shaggy by then had grown accustomed to her smell and her voice.
“He was less offended by me, maybe even bored by me,” she said. “And he let his guard down and maybe began to trust.”
A sack of bacon cheeseburgers didn’t hurt, either. Walker brought some Monday as a change of pace, and Byrd set pieces of it leading toward the now-armed trap where the big prize sat inside.
“He tried to hypnotize (the burgers) out. He yelped and heckled them,” Byrd said. “It was crazy fun to watch a dog’s mind try to work out how to get those burgers without stepping inside the trap.”
In the end, bacon won out. It always does. The door closed, and Shaggy was caught.
“I was jumping around like a crazy woman. Tricia was crying, and we had a little COVID hug,” Byrd said. “That little guy didn’t struggle. He calmed right down.”
Walker, as a prime mover in the GoFundMe, took him home to her husband, their two adopted sons and three other dogs for a 72-hour “hold” period recommended for found dogs.
Shaggy had neither a collar with tags nor an implanted microchip. She posted details about him online in a lost-and-found page in the event that someone was looking for him.
When no one stepped forward, she went for that wellness exam with Dr. Craig at Mount Tabor on Thursday. She wasn’t alone, either, as Byrd and five other Sherwood Forest neighbors who played roles in the out-sized effort to save a small dog.
Craig reported that Shaggy was healthy, but a little nervous still. He injured a leg during his time on the run but that would heal over time, and his digestive system at first appeared impacted.
“His rectal exam made him go all over the floor,” Craig said. “It happens all the time. And you won’t have to take him for a big walk when you get home.”
He then handed Walker a new set of tags and heartworm medicine. Shaggy had a new family and a new home.
And for a few days at least, an entire neighborhood got to set aside the pall of a troubled 2020.
"It was nice to worry about something else for a change," Vestal said. "Finally something with a happy ending we had some control over."
