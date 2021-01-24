Searching for answers in the aftermath of trauma

PILOT MOUNTAIN — It’s easy to see why Jeanne Folsom Pierce frequents Pilot Mountain State Park — even after being struck by lightning near the iconic knob years ago.
It’s tranquil. Serene. Spiritual, even.
On a clear day, the view extends toward distant landmarks, both natural and manmade. The Sauratown Mountains, Hanging Rock, rise to the west; a handful of skyscrapers in downtown Winston-Salem similarly visible to the south.
Miles of trails wind through (and around) fields of boulders and trees laid bare by winter. Some of her favorites pass directly under rock faces where nervy climbers test their skill.
“It’s a special place,” Pierce said.
Recently, though, the inner peace she and her husband enjoy from being outdoors has been severely tested by witnessing tragedy — a woman plummeting to the earth directly in front of them while on a Sunday hike.
“I can’t unsee it … I can’t unhear it,” she said. “Something hit the ground and rolled downhill. It took a second before I realized ‘Oh my God. That’s a person.’”
There’s something else, too.
After her husband Billy and a group of climbers worked to comfort the stricken woman until help could arrive, the Pierces haven’t been able to find out much about how she’s doing or whether she survived.
“We want to know how she is, how she’s doing and if she’ll recover,” Pierce said.
Unimaginable sight
Jan. 10 looked to be clear but brisk, warmer than usual, but more or less an average Sunday afternoon.
The state park wasn’t overly crowded, not the way it can be in spring and autumn. A handful of rock climbers and day hikers out to enjoy nature.
The tranquility and solitude were broken, though, by something unfathomable: An older woman fell perhaps 100 feet from the rocks towering over the Ledge Spring Trail.
“It was just sudden,” Pierce said. “Billy said he caught sight of her. There was no sound until that thud.”
Billy Pierce and climbers who saw the fall instinctively ran toward the woman.
“Billy, he’s a rock climber, too, told me to stay back,” Pierce said. “I think he just didn’t want me to have to see.”
She was alive, Pierce said, but just barely. The woman, who was hiking alone, was able to tell Billy Pierce that her name was Sue and that she didn’t know where she was.
Up on the trail, one other thing stood out to Pierce — another detail she can’t shake. A woman’s shoe, a sneaker with a flat, slick sole, was resting on a limb.
The Pilot Mountain Rescue Squad, whose members train for such tragedies, arrived and began a tricky extraction over rocky, uneven terrain. The fact that climbers and hikers were in the area no doubt helped, John Shelton, the emergency management director for Surry County, later told The Mount Airy News.
“There’s a good possibility we wouldn’t have known,” Shelton told the paper before his unexpected death last week. “If there hadn’t been witnesses, I’m not sure how someone would have found her.”
The woman, obviously, was found and taken, at least initially, to the Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Katie Hall, a spokesperson for the state park system, wrote in an email that Sunday that the victim had suffered grave injuries and that authorities were investigating.
That was two weeks ago.
Easing the worry
Falls, accidental and otherwise, happen at Pilot Mountain and other state parks. The causes are as varied as the parks themselves.
“We don’t have further comment on the recent fall,” Hall wrote last week. “Falls like this happen at least once per year in the state park system. The most common parks for falls are South Mountains, Gorges (due to waterfalls), Crowders Mountain and Hanging Rock.
“Often the falls are due to being off trail, not following park rules, too close to ledges, etc.”
OK. Wild places can be dangerous. Got it.
And while signs and fences are all over the place acting as warning and deterrent, things happen. That’s why groups such as the Pilot Mountain Rescue Squad exist.
Still, such tragedies involve real people and carry long-term consequences, and sadly, that includes witnesses traumatized by such horrors.
“I can’t unsee it … I can’t unhear it,” Pierce said.
She’s not a religious person. Being hit by lightning at Pilot Mountain in 2001 didn’t change that.
“It was a clear day in August, hot as hell. It just came out of nowhere,” she said. “Knocked me flat. I needed surgery to fix my shoulder.”
Still, with this most recent experience at the park, Pierce has thought daily about the woman who fell so far and landed in front of her and her husband. It’s impossible not to wonder. And worry.
“We’d like to know how she’s doing, whether she’s going to be OK,” she said.
Without knowing for certain the woman’s name or having some connection to her circle of friends or family, that’s near impossible. The days of dialing a hospital switchboard to check are long passed.
Shelton, a few days after the incident, said that authorities believed the victim was a 64-year-old named Sue Anderson and may be from the Charlotte area.
But spokespersons from Baptist, Novant Health and Atrium Health in Charlotte said Friday they had no patients by that name. And a search of death notices for Sue Anderson only turned up an obituary from a woman who died in Greenville following an illness.
Still, Pierce continues to try and learn something about the woman’s fate.
She and Billy are genuinely concerned about her well-being, and hearing something, anything, might ease the dread and cause the still vivid memories to fade just a little.
“You don’t see something like that and not feel something,” she said. “Unless you’re not human.”
