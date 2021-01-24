Searching for answers in the aftermath of trauma

“We want to know how she is, how she’s doing and if she’ll recover,” Pierce said.

Unimaginable sight

Jan. 10 looked to be clear but brisk, warmer than usual, but more or less an average Sunday afternoon.

The state park wasn’t overly crowded, not the way it can be in spring and autumn. A handful of rock climbers and day hikers out to enjoy nature.

The tranquility and solitude were broken, though, by something unfathomable: An older woman fell perhaps 100 feet from the rocks towering over the Ledge Spring Trail.

“It was just sudden,” Pierce said. “Billy said he caught sight of her. There was no sound until that thud.”

Billy Pierce and climbers who saw the fall instinctively ran toward the woman.

“Billy, he’s a rock climber, too, told me to stay back,” Pierce said. “I think he just didn’t want me to have to see.”

She was alive, Pierce said, but just barely. The woman, who was hiking alone, was able to tell Billy Pierce that her name was Sue and that she didn’t know where she was.