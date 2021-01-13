Sexton: City has no choice but to eat half the lease payments in ballpark deal

It’s really no wonder that a committee of the Winston-Salem City Council, with little actual debate and no real opposition, voted to slash lease payments charged to the minor-league ball club doing business in the city-owned stadium.
A seditious insurrection, a raging pandemic and a brewing impeachment, along with creeping complacency over the financing and still-to-be-paid-for ballyard, conspired to make it so.
A giant, collective “meh” was no surprise as applied to the muted public reaction and vote to proceed.
And really, what choice does Council have?
The collective “we’” owes the money and the only possible tenant — crippled by contraction of clubs led by Major League Baseball, plus a 2020 lost season and all the attendant revenue — holds every card in the “negotiation.”
“There isn’t much of a choice,” Mayor Allen Joines said.
The numbers, at this point, amount to a coating of frost atop a (financial) iceberg. There’s no telling where the bottom really is.
The council’s finance committee, for those not paying attention, voted unanimously Monday to cut in half the annual $1.55 million lease payments coughed up by the Winston-Salem Dash and end entirely the collection of an additional $175,000 ticket surcharge.
The dough is applied to the $20 million the city still owes on debt incurred by the stadium’s construction.
The deal was fair, generous even, considering the machinations required to get the damn thing built in the first place.
For you newcomers and those with failing memories, it goes something like this:
In the beginning of a sweeping, successful rebirth of the downtown, a modest proposal was floated to construct a shiny new stadium to serve as a western anchor of that redevelopment.
No self-respecting medium-sized municipality, so the thinking went, could afford to do without one.
Durham and Greensboro, to name two, each had nice, new downtown ballparks. And each town enjoyed accelerated revitalization behind the effort.
So it was that in 2007, Council agreed to contribute about $12 million to the original $22.6 million estimated cost.
Then the bottom fell out.
A messy divorce and a subsequent rupture in the business relationship between ownership of a team then known as Warthogs, combined with a cratering economy, put the whole thing on hold.
A giant mudhole formed in a neighborhood razed to build it and a staring contest started over just who’d pick up the rest of the tab.
And we all know how that ended up.
City officials in 2009 swallowed hard and agreed to kick in another $15.7 million to a project whose price tag naturally had swollen to nearly $48.7 million. In exchange the city would own the stadium and the team, re-christened the Dash, would rent it for 25 years.
In other words, we got pants’ed. But what other choice was there?
More complicated money machinations followed with debt restructuring in 2014 — an oversimplification, but think of it as refinancing a mortgage on a house occupied by a long-term, reliable tenant — with the lease extended to 2039 and an accompanying increase in lease payments.
So now, that tenant, for a variety of reasons, is having trouble paying the rent.
Ruthless game
No question that despite the tribulations, the BB&T Ballpark was a hit the day it opened in April 2010.
Large crowds filed in to take in the spectacle all summer long. Corporate bigwigs showing civic pride lined up to sponsor tiers, suites and fireworks nights.
Hard feelings over hard negotiations faded with time just as officials who were harshly criticized knew would happen. Resentment is a heavy load to carry for the long haul, and the public attention span isn't very long.
Development in the area, as we can see now, lagged both what was promised and that which was created on the eastern edges of downtown by the deep pockets (and goodwill) enjoined by Wake Forest University, its medical school and forward-looking businesses.
Just as things on the western edge of downtown were heating up, COVID-19 began laying siege to people, pocketbooks and progress. Minor league baseball lost an entire season.
Nor does it help matters that the Dash’s annual $1.55 million lease payment is two, and in some cases, three times higher than what other franchises pay. Don’t think baseball doesn’t know that.
Major League Baseball clubs see all of this as an opportunity to cut costs and contract by 25%t the number of minor-league clubs to 120 for 2021.
Decrease the supply, increase demand. Simple dog-eat-dog capitalism is at work and in play. A ruthless game of musical chairs has ensued and it doesn’t spare the Camel City.
New stadium or not, the Dash were — are — on the cutting board. So, too, are any number of other self-respecting medium-sized municipalities with newish stadiums, debt and development dollars in the mix.
Slashing the lease payments and extending the lease, at this point, is the only option.
“It came down to this: If we lose the team, the city would be responsible for the whole payment,” Joines said.
