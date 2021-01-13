Sexton: City has no choice but to eat half the lease payments in ballpark deal

The dough is applied to the $20 million the city still owes on debt incurred by the stadium’s construction.

The deal was fair, generous even, considering the machinations required to get the damn thing built in the first place.

For you newcomers and those with failing memories, it goes something like this:

In the beginning of a sweeping, successful rebirth of the downtown, a modest proposal was floated to construct a shiny new stadium to serve as a western anchor of that redevelopment.

No self-respecting medium-sized municipality, so the thinking went, could afford to do without one.

Durham and Greensboro, to name two, each had nice, new downtown ballparks. And each town enjoyed accelerated revitalization behind the effort.

So it was that in 2007, Council agreed to contribute about $12 million to the original $22.6 million estimated cost.

Then the bottom fell out.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A messy divorce and a subsequent rupture in the business relationship between ownership of a team then known as Warthogs, combined with a cratering economy, put the whole thing on hold.