Sexton: Mother fights to get COVID-19 vaccine for daughter with serious, rare condition

Jeanne Wilkinson tried to maintain a professional demeanor.
She relied on sound logic and spoke with a command of the basic facts about how the COVID-19 is being distributed in North Carolina. The pecking order — who gets what and when they get it — still needs refining and reordering.
Disabled adults, the physically and mentally challenged, even some at the highest risk from infection, must wait. Some in-home caregivers, those without certain state certifications, don’t qualify as health-care providers. So they, too, must wait.
“I will tell you, this issue is getting a significant amount of attention,” she said. “It’s an egregious oversight that we’re trying to change.”
Her by-the-book, citizen lobbyist voice cracked when she shifted into Mom mode, though. One of those adults she’s fighting for is her 25-year-old daughter Alex.
“She’s very high risk … for an outcome that I can’t even begin to talk about,” Wilkinson said. Frustration that had been building for weeks broke, and tears flowed.
“Did anybody consider that? Alex is just one potential tragedy that we’re trying to avoid.”
Gaps and oversights
It’s no secret — or shouldn’t be anyway — that the rollout for life-saving vaccinations against COVID-19 has been fraught with challenges.
Long lines, supply falling short of demand, misinformation and technology failures all played their roles. Chaos, only now beginning to get straightened out, is a mild description.
Gaps and oversights in determining the order of vaccinations have caused their share of heartburn and angst, too.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, early on, provided some guidelines. Priority was given to elderly, health-care providers and those with “chronic health conditions.” Phase One.
It makes sense, on paper, but what constitutes a “chronic health condition”? Who decides? Much was left to individual states.
And that’s where the frustration began building.
The CDC, beyond recommending that people with Down Syndrome should be a priority, made no mention of other intellectual or physical disabilities. Nor did it specifically address people who receive long-term care in small group homes or at home by paid caregivers.
And that’s where Alex Wilkinson, and thousands of other vulnerable people like her, find themselves in the scramble for a vaccination.
Until the pandemic came crashing down, Alex, 25, spent days at The Enrichment Center, a wonderful (and underappreciated) asset for parents of people with developmental and intellectual disabilities.
COVID-19, of course, radically reordered lives. Wilkinson and her husband scrambled to keep Alex at home and find in-home assistance.
Because they’re resourceful and persistent — and had help from The Enrichment Center — they succeeded. Outings and routines changed, but that happened to everybody.
Helping Alex, who has Dravet Syndrome, a condition that makes her more susceptible to infection and adverse outcomes, adapt to abrupt change was a challenge, too, but they managed.
But when vaccines emerged (well ahead of established timetables), another mountain emerged.
New questions cropped up, with few ready answers, as officials set general vaccination priorities for something brand new. Exceptions and discrepancies naturally followed.
In the appeal for Alex, Wilkinson noted three members of her own family who’ve been vaccinated. A brother-in-law who works in a lab at a medical center received a vaccine even though he’s not in direct contact with patients; so did an older relative, comfortably sequestered at the beach, and a healthy 18-year-old who got a dose through her employer, a private duty home agency.
No one’s arguing that a lab worker or a well-off older person should be forced to wait or give up their place in line. They’re no less deserving.
But expanding the tent by taking a closer, science-based look at the notion of “chronic medical conditions to move disabled adults more susceptible to serious side effects or death" seems the fairer way to proceed.
Allowing for evolution and revision of overly vague guidelines doesn’t seem a lot to ask.
Adjustments and frustration
Public proclamations by state health officials about prioritizing chronic health conditions without specifics added to the frustration and confusion.
Wilkinson, like plenty of other parents and caregivers, threw herself into the task of finding a place in line for Alex to get a vaccine. She says she’s contacted the Forsyth County health department, doctors’ offices and state officials and, so far, come up empty.
“Alex, she has severe catastrophic epilepsy that comes with fevers and a comorbidity of being susceptible to upper respiratory infections,” Wilkinson said. “It’s all bad for her if she gets (COVID-19).”
Wilkinson said even trying to get Alex on a waiting list has proven difficult.
“You go through the checklist (of health conditions),” she said. “Then you put in her birthdate, and she comes up as Phase 4, despite being medically fragile, behind grocery store workers. My jaw dropped.”
Having in-home caregivers, students and others who don’t count as health-care providers under state guidelines because they lack such certifications as CNA licenses, for example, adds to the challenge — and the risk.
“I know they’re screened and being careful,” Wilkinson said. “We trust them. But you just don’t know.”
Her worry is compounded by the fact that Alex needs surgery to replace a device that helps regulate her seizures. Without a vaccine, the risk, despite all prudent cautions, is heightened.
What’s a parent to do? Raise hell, and hope somebody at the state level with authority to make decisions — Gov. Roy Cooper and Mandy Cohen, the secretary of the state Department of Health and Human Services come to mind — is listening.
As she articulated her feelings, again in that just-the-facts advocate voice, Wilkinson’s maternal instinct to protect returned as she described the end of a recent long day.
After Alex settled in for the night, an accident caused a reset. Bedding and clothing needed to be changed, and upset required soothing.
“That was after a good day. A really good day, when she’s not sick,” Wilkinson said. Her voice broke again, emotions and weariness from trying to be heard winning out over cold logic.
“I can’t get her a shot because of policy makers' oversights? It’s hard to understand. Really hard.”
