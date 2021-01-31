Sexton: Mother fights to get COVID-19 vaccine for daughter with serious, rare condition

Jeanne Wilkinson tried to maintain a professional demeanor.

She relied on sound logic and spoke with a command of the basic facts about how the COVID-19 is being distributed in North Carolina. The pecking order — who gets what and when they get it — still needs refining and reordering.

Disabled adults, the physically and mentally challenged, even some at the highest risk from infection, must wait. Some in-home caregivers, those without certain state certifications, don’t qualify as health-care providers. So they, too, must wait.

“I will tell you, this issue is getting a significant amount of attention,” she said. “It’s an egregious oversight that we’re trying to change.”

Her by-the-book, citizen lobbyist voice cracked when she shifted into Mom mode, though. One of those adults she’s fighting for is her 25-year-old daughter Alex.

“She’s very high risk … for an outcome that I can’t even begin to talk about,” Wilkinson said. Frustration that had been building for weeks broke, and tears flowed.

“Did anybody consider that? Alex is just one potential tragedy that we’re trying to avoid.”

Gaps and oversights