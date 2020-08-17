BERMUDA RUN — Bus No. 35 — a familiar and welcome sight after six long months of shutdown — rumbled uphill just after 7:15 a.m. Monday. Kendall Chaffin, a father of four school-age kids, was waiting for it with a pair of very eager students in tow.
“That your bus?” Chaffin asked his son, who’d already hopped out of the backseat, pulled on his face mask and was halfway toward the beckoning open door. “It’s 14 minutes early. They’re usually late on the first day.”
Not this year, not in Davie County anyhow, where 6,200 students plunged headlong into a hybrid schedule featuring a blend of in-person instruction and remote learning.
Across the mighty Yadkin River in Winston-Salem, thousands of students, teachers and parents adhered to a more cautious, wait-and-see schedule with full-time, remote learning for at least the next nine weeks
Ready or not, the first day of school - ordinarily a mishmash of nervous, emotional parents and kids more than ready to see their friends - rolled out.
One approach, in time, will be proved right. And the other, well, not so much.
The challenge - one among many - will be to avoid finger-pointing and middle-school-ish “I-told-you-so” catcalls and recriminations.
Trying for order amid chaos
Clearly an involved dad, Chaffin lamented that an unwelcome, unanticipated COVID-19 virus has wreaked so much havoc on so many lives in such a short time.
Routines have been upended for the foreseeable future and there’s very little we can do about it other than wear masks, wash our hands and attempt to maintain the recommended 6-feet of social distancing.
Doing so has proven difficult under any circumstances; enforcing good practices in schools with enthusiastic young people may prove too unwieldy.
As case counts continue trending upward, scientists seem to be learning (and reporting) something new everyday as data is compiled and studied.
To open or to close? That is, was and will be the question.
We’ve already seen and experienced the effects of such decisions as businesses have opened in fits and starts since Gov. Roy Cooper ordered a shutdown in March. Reactions have been bitter and divided as uncertain, frightened and economically vulnerable people have felt the financial underpinnings of their lives shift underfoot.
We’re seeing the open-or-close decision play out in real time at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. The flagship school is unwittingly serving as a national baby blue canary in a coal mine as four separate outbreaks in dorms and a frat house have set off flashing red warning lights.
An alarmed faculty at UNC-CH called an emergency meeting Monday of its executive committee to express its views. The school abruptly pivoted Monday afternoon to online remote learning.
“We knew there would be positive cases for our campus,” wrote committee chair Mimi Chapman in a letter to the school’s board. “But clusters, five or more people that are connected in one place, are a different story. The presence of clusters should be triggering reconsideration of residential, in-person learning.
“However, moving to remote instruction cannot be done without your approval.”
One dad in a parking lot in Davie County with two kids waiting for a school bus is a world removed from faculty concerns 90 miles away in Chapel Hill.
But like it or not, they are connected in that the health of children - semi-grown college kids, giggly tweens and know-it-all high-schoolers - and by extension our families, are at stake.
“I’m not nervous. I’m just aggravated,” Chaffin said. “The first day of school is supposed to be a day of freedom and a new beginning for children. All they talk about is masks. They’ve been at home for six months, and that’s what they’re talking about, not seeing friends or teachers.”
Challenges ahead
In the backseat, Addison Chaffin, a 13-year-old student at Davie Early College High School smiled shyly and lowered her mask so she could be heard.
Foggy glasses and an uncomfortable face mask are a small price to pay in exchange for the big opportunities afforded by real, in-person schooling. Even if it’s every other day and at enforced social distance. “I’m just glad to be away from my siblings,” she said.
Back behind the wheel, Chaffin readily acknowledged his good fortune in having options. “We can drive them to school if we have to,” he said. “But what about other kids from other neighborhoods whose parents both have to work and don’t have that same luxury? There’s just a lot of challenges to work out.”
Some of those, as we saw Monday in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County, will involve working the kinks out of available technology. Some of that will be as basic as seeing that every kid has access to a computer and decent Internet service; no kid should have to try and learn on mom’s cell phone.
Most of the challenges will come in striking a correct and healthy balance between in-school instruction, remote learning and halting the spread of COVID-19.
Time - perhaps as soon as nine weeks, but likely much, much longer - will tell us which was the right approach.
And when we do, let’s remember that officials charged with making such difficult decisions were trying to do the best they could with the information available.
“I think all the intentions were good,” Chaffin said. “There’s so much uncertainty and so much we don’t know. It’s a changing thing. …
“I told my kids a while ago that this plague is real and that you’ll have to overcome obstacles. Don’t fall short on your goals by not following through.”
