Charlie Campbell wasn’t all that disappointed to see his oldest move back home. Father-daughter time is fleeting and precious, however and whenever it comes.
“She’s my baby,” he said not long after he moved daughter Olivia into a dorm room in Craige Hall at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Still, after mushrooming COVID outbreaks caused an abrupt about face about a week after Move In Day — what’s supposed to be a once-in-a-lifetime occasion with hugs, a few tears and uncomfortable photos — Campbell is miffed. To put it mildly.
And it’s not the silent spread of the Coronavirus that’s the main cause. It’s a lack of follow-up and outreach.
“Hell, no,” he said when asked whether he’d heard from UNC officials since last week’s Move Back Home Day. “That’s what’s most upsetting. They just released those kids throughout the state and country. If (students) have it, they’re taking it with them.’
Upward trending
By now, if you’ve a kid at UNC, know someone who does or pull for (or against) Tar Heel athletics, you’re doubtless well aware of the on-again, off-again machinations that drove parents and their students mad last month.
The university decided to open for in-person instruction after much debate and fact-finding — such that it is with scientists learning in real-time about the novel coronavirus.
No doubt UNC-CH, as the flagship of the 17-campus system, felt for months the push-pull of competing political interests on what should have been a strict public-health decision.
But since some people can’t even manage to wear a mask to fight the spread, whatever the administration decided was going to be wrong. So here we are.
And to the shock of absolutely no one, many new and returning students saw it as an opportunity to hang out and party. Students reported various gatherings flouting adult advice (and common sense) about the spread of COVID.
“No masks and bathing suits,” said Olivia Campbell of a slip-and-slide in use outside Hinton James dormitory. "I thought, 'Basically there’s the reason we’re not going to get to stay here.'"
Reports of outbreaks in dorms and frat houses started showing up within days. Granville Towers, Ehringhaus Residence Hall, Sigma Nu, Hinton James and then Craige Hall, where the Campbells had just dropped their daughter.
So almost as quickly as it opened for in-person learning, UNC slammed shut the classroom doors. Everybody out, and then head for home. Learning would be online only.
The numbers were, to put it in pure academic terms, bonkers.
Nearly one-third — 31.3 percent of students tested last week — turned up positive for coronavirus. UNC reported 835 cases (784 students, 51 staff members) since February, with more than 75% (646) coming after Move In Day and in-person classes started.
“That the virus showed up wasn’t surprising,” Charlie Campbell said. “Students were going to do what students do. But the spread and the numbers were.”
Recording and tracing
The Campbells, like thousands of other families, headed back to Chapel Hill at the appointed day and hour.
"At least they did that right," Charlie Campbell said. "Olivia had everything packed up. No waiting on elevators, and we didn’t have to share an elevator with anyone else."
The office of media relations wrote in an email Monday that "parents have been and continue to be an important partner in our planning and implementation" of COVID plans and that messages about changes have been published on a website accessible to parents.
Also, 18 direct email messages have been sent to a parents since July 9 including one Aug. 20 about residence hall "dedensification."
No mention was made of any email since students returned home, however.
Since returning to Winston-Salem, Olivia and her family members trooped to a testing center to have that uncomfortable swab shoved up a nostril.
Their test results came back negative. Thank God. But other families weren’t as fortunate.
Two I know of had their young adults return home from Chapel Hill and get positive results. Both reported mild symptoms — fatigue, aches and the like — and followed quarantine recommendations. Parents missed time at work.
And the hell of it is, those positive test results were not recorded on the UNC dashboard that tallies such things.
Their results got lumped into the vague, up-and-down results of their home counties with little contact tracing or follow-up.
Carolina is far from alone in having to deal with "a cluster*&%$," as its student newspaper put it so artfully. N.C. State saw a similar spike after students returned to Raleigh, and similarly pulled the plug on in-person learning.
“We have also recently witnessed the negative impacts caused by those who did not take personal responsibility,” wrote N.C. State Chancellor Randy Woodson in an Aug. 20 letter announcing the drop-back to online-only learning. “We’ve had reports of large parties in off-campus apartments. In the last two days alone, we’ve identified three COVID-19 clusters in off-campus and Greek Village houses that can be traced to parties and behavior outside of our community standards and the governor’s mandates.
Gee, who would have guessed? Other than anyone who has ever set foot on a college campus.
