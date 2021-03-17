Supreme Court decision puts central players in Corbett murder case back on stage

And that decision, among others things, were mistakes large enough to rate a new trial. The N.C. Court of Appeals made that determination last year, and the high court affirmed it last week.

Jurors should have heard videotaped statements given to social workers by Jack and Sarah Corbett that explained why Molly had a paver stone in the bedroom (a garden project); that a nightmare Sarah had caused Jason to get angry for being awakened; and that Jason Corbett had become physically abusive toward their step-mother.

“Without evidence supporting their account, it was easier for the jury to conclude that Tom and Molly had invented their story in an effort to cover up their crime and falsely assert that they acted in self-defense,” wrote Justice Anita Earls in a 55-page opinion for the Supreme Court’s majority.

Back to Davidson

Thomas Martens, now 71, remains in the Alexander Correctional Institute in Taylorsville. Molly Corbett, 37, is cooling her heels in N.C. Correctional Institution for Women in Raleigh, and the Corbett children are living in Ireland with family.

Martens and Corbett soon will be sent back to Davidson County, where their attorneys will argue that they be freed on bond pending a new trial.