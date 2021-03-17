Supreme Court decision puts central players in Corbett murder case back on stage

With little fanfare and no advance notice, the N.C. Supreme Court last Friday threw open the tent to the Greatest Show on Earth, the Sequel when it determined that a retired FBI agent and his daughter rate a new trial in connection with the killing of her husband, an Irish businessman.
The original five-week trial, conducted in 2017, was in every sense of the word a circus.
Nearly every day that summer, the largest courtroom in the Davidson County Courthouse filled to near capacity as prosecutors argued that Thomas Martens (and daughter Molly Corbett) were guilty of murder for beating Jason Corbett to death with an aluminum baseball bat and a brick paver stone.
The Irish press — American reporters, too — ate it up.
State v. Mertens/Corbett had all the ingredients of a made-for-TV movie: privilege, scandal and savagery. A well-to-do Irish businessman killed amid allegations of abuse, claims of self-defense and a killing in posh golf course community.
And now thanks to a 4-3 decision by the state’s highest court, the key players are on the clock deciding whether to run it back.
The case
The details, by this point, are well-known. The case — and the high court’s decision — garnered international attention, including segments on “48 Hours” and “20/20”” and a book written by the victim’s sister.
The shortest, straightest version reads this way: After Corbett’s first wife died in Ireland, he hired Molly as an au pair to look after his two young children. The relationship turned romantic, and the couple moved in 2011 to Davidson County for Corbett’s job.
Instead of happily-ever-after, the storybook ending took a dark turn.
In 2015, Martens and his wife came for a visit. According to court records, after being awakened by a scream and loud voices, Martens grabbed a baseball bat he’d brought as a gift and ran to investigate.
He said he found Corbett, a 260-pound man, choking his daughter. A fight over the bat ensued. Martens struck Corbett in the head, and Molly tried hitting Jason Corbett with a paving stone to get him off her father.
“I hit him until I thought that he could not kill me,” Martens testified. “I thought that he was — I mean, (Jason Corbett) said he was going to kill Molly. I certainly thought he would kill me.”
During the trial, prosecutors zeroed in on extensive injuries to Jason Corbett’s head as overkill. Defense attorneys argued that it was in self-defense.
But Judge David Lee, who was brought in from retirement to preside, refused to allow lawyers to present statements made by Corbett’s children outlining erratic and abusive behavior that would have shored up self-defense claims.
And that decision, among others things, were mistakes large enough to rate a new trial. The N.C. Court of Appeals made that determination last year, and the high court affirmed it last week.
Jurors should have heard videotaped statements given to social workers by Jack and Sarah Corbett that explained why Molly had a paver stone in the bedroom (a garden project); that a nightmare Sarah had caused Jason to get angry for being awakened; and that Jason Corbett had become physically abusive toward their step-mother.
“Without evidence supporting their account, it was easier for the jury to conclude that Tom and Molly had invented their story in an effort to cover up their crime and falsely assert that they acted in self-defense,” wrote Justice Anita Earls in a 55-page opinion for the Supreme Court’s majority.
Back to Davidson
Thomas Martens, now 71, remains in the Alexander Correctional Institute in Taylorsville. Molly Corbett, 37, is cooling her heels in N.C. Correctional Institution for Women in Raleigh, and the Corbett children are living in Ireland with family.
Martens and Corbett soon will be sent back to Davidson County, where their attorneys will argue that they be freed on bond pending a new trial.
“After that, it’ll be up to the state to decide,” said defense attorney David Freedman. “There really is no timetable, and (a trial date) is not likely before 2022. There is a backlog in Superior Court right now because of the pandemic.”
District Attorney Garry Frank of Davidson County said as much, too. “I’ve got a number of families, victims of homicides and other cases that have been waiting for their cases to be tried for a long time,” he told WGHP/FOX8.
In the first trial, jurors — absent crucial evidence cited by the Supreme Court — were given a choice between second-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter or not guilty.
So now what?
The possibilities include another long, and expensive trial with the intense international attention (with no guarantees of conviction) or a deal: guilty pleas to voluntary manslaughter, which carries a sentence of between 4 years, 3 months and 5 years, 4 months in prison and then let a judge decide the rest.
Martens and his daughter have been locked up since summer 2017; they know prison is no fun. And a 2022 court date, even if they’re freed on bond in the next couple months, would have father and daughter credited with nearly four years behind bars.
A guilty plea, with a sentence for time served, would pull down the curtain on the Big Top before it opens. It’s worth considering. Even if only to keep the circus away from town.
