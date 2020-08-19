By nature — and his own admission — Charlie Campbell is neither overly sentimental nor rigid.
Circumstances change, often without notice. Life’s pathways and the best laid plans suddenly go sideways. No sense fighting it.
Still, moving his oldest into her dorm at the University of North Carolina gave Campbell pause to reflect during a moment that blended pride and trepidation.
“It was pretty emotional, even for me,” he said. “She’s my baby.”
Now, thanks to the whiplash caused by Carolina’s administration’s abrupt shutdown of in-person learning after just one week of classes, the Campbells spent the last 48 hours scrambling.
“I definitely knew we were going to have to leave,” Olivia said via cell. “I just didn’t trust that people would be responsible. Freshmen wanted to have the full freshmen experience.
“I thought we might get a month. But we got a week instead.”
Ticking time bomb
Not that anybody should have been surprised, but UNC-Chapel Hill officials pulled the plug Monday afternoon on an ill-advised experiment to fully open campus for its 19,000 students.
Mushrooming clusters of positive COVID-19 tests in dorms and a frat house — the communal living situations that experts and scientists for months have been sounding alarms about — forced their hand.
Granville Towers, then Ehringhaus Residence Hall, then Sigma Nu, then Hinton James Residence Hall.
Between Aug. 10 and Aug. 16, a campus dashboard at UNC showed 135 new COVID-19 cases and a cumulative rate of positive tests at the university at 10.6% — 3.1% higher than the statewide average. The same week of Aug. 10, 954 tests were conducted and 135 came back positive — 13.6%.
Mild alarm turned into actual upset and growing demands for action. The school’s faculty raised hell — in purely academic terms, of course — and implored over the weekend for the administration to act.
The Daily Tar Heel, the student-run campus paper, spelled it out Monday in blunt terms in a headline: “UNC has a cluster*&%$ on its hands.”
The nation noticed, and other big-name schools followed. Notre Dame and Michigan State pulled the ripcord on in-person learning late Tuesday afternoon; expect other colleges and universities to do the same.
Even as they continue prepping for in-person classes, smart professors at Wake Forest are hedging their bets toward online lessons.
“With the UNC scare, we know Wake will go 100% remote … parties are already going off,” said one professor who requested anonymity for fear of retribution. “The housing around campus has already reported cases of gatherings and drinking.”
In Chapel Hill, 18-year-old Olivia Campbell reported seeing similar — and typical — college kid behaviors. Many students wore masks and tried to maintain social distance, but, at best, following guidelines was a crapshoot.
The most galling example, she said, was spotted last week near Hinton James where students had set up a large slip-and-slide.
“No masks and bathing suits,” she said. “I thought, ‘Basically there’s the reason we’re not going to get to stay here.'”
A COVID-19 timebomb had been armed, and the clock was ticking.
Making a plan
Word passed late Monday afternoon that the school was canceling in-person classes. Just after 7 p.m. Tuesday, official word — and a plan for move-out — circulated via email.
“We just got off the phone with (Olivia),” Charlie Campbell said.”There’s not going to be a mass exodus.”
The evacuation — let’s call it what it is — will be orderly and conducted via sign-ups for specific time slots.
Everybody out by Aug. 25. Housing and meal plan costs will be refunded; tuition will not be.
“I’m not surprised,” Charlie Campbell said. “It was pretty irresponsible of them to begin with.”
Despite anticipating a reversal, Charlie and Madeline Campbell stayed out of the decision-making process about whether their oldest should stay home or give classes the old college try.
“It was up to her,” Charlie Campbell said. “She’s 18 years old and can make her own decisions. We weren’t going to try and impose that on her.”
And now, a week into her college career at her dream school, Olivia Campbell will head back home this weekend. All the things she and her folks lugged up six flights at Craige Hall will be lugged back down.
Plans to remodel her room at home in Winston-Salem — new flooring, new carpet and maybe paint — have been postponed to a far-off, yet-to-be-determined day when she can move into a dorm for real.
“When she gets here, she’ll have to quarantine at home,” Charlie Campbell said. “We’ll manage.”
As for how she’s dealing with the whiplash and the disappointment, young Olivia Campbell exhibited a world weariness and wisdom that many alleged grown-ups would do well to emulate.
“We’re used to being let down,” she said, referring to her fellow members of the class of ‘24. “We didn’t get to graduate. No prom, and now no freshman year. But don’t get me wrong. I’m sympathetic to people who have (COVID-19) or who have lost family to it.
“It just sucks for everybody.”
