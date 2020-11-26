Uptick in coronavirus cases causes increased need and response

Leah Williams, 4, ran across the parking lot outside the Forsyth County Department of Social Services. The little girl, she couldn’t have weighed 35 pounds soaking wet, was beaming.
She’d just been fitted for sneakers in pink (her favorite color) and with some room to grow. She was captivated by them, perhaps because they were new and because they felt good on her little feet.
When she came to a stop next to the trailer where her new kicks had come from, a knot of adults gathered around. They, too, were beaming.
Leah had slowed down long enough to pose for a photo with Keith Davis, an owner of FleetFeet, the local store that put up 140 pairs of athletic shoes for free distribution. Someone had snuck her a piece of candy from a hidden stash inside the trailer, and that only served to amp the mood.
“Her HeadStart program told us about this. I’m so grateful,” said Shona Jones, Leah’s guardian.
It was a good moment, one of many spread across a recent Saturday morning that served as emphatic counterweights to suffering and growing economic pain meted out by pandemic.
“The need is just so great,” said the Rev. Paul Robeson Ford, senior pastor at First Baptist Church on Highland Avenue. “It (COVID-19) has been hard on everyone.”
'Set for winter'
The constant steady flow of traffic pouring through parking lots on Highland Avenue, coupled with unseasonably warm temperatures for early November, created an upbeat mood.
Fliers billed the main event as Project Care, a drive-thru health fair at the Highland Avenue Primary care center, where anyone with the inclination (and a need) could be tested for COVID, pick up masks, hand sanitizer, school supplies and food distributed through a mobile distribution line.
More than 20 local agencies, nonprofits and private businesses turned out with volunteers and supplies.
“We knew it was going to be a huge event,” said Porsche Jones, a community engagement coordinator for Novant Health, a co-sponsor along with Wake Forest Baptist Health. “We had to make it as safe as possible for everyone coming through.”
So, too, did congregants from First Baptist who worked diligently as Operation Inasmuch, an outreach held each spring and autumn designed to distribute clothes, coats, gloves and blankets to people staring down the barrel of winter.
“It was a little trickier this time,” said Andrea M. Bush, a church member and leader with Operation Inasmuch.
In previous iterations going back to 2008, members of the congregation would spread the items they’d collected in church across tables and assist people in finding correct sizes.
But not Saturday, not in a month with numbers of coronavirus cases spiraling upwards with no end in sight. “We had to put everything in its own individual bag.”
Volunteers donned out of an abundance of caution (and good common sense) masks and clear plastic face shields while matching needs with goods. They would have preferred the closer human interactions afforded them in previous, pre-pandemic days, but coronavirus has upended many cherished routines.
“We were determined not to let it keep us from doing what we had to do,” Bush said.
Last year, Operation Inasmuch was like a block party with games for children and food. A wholesome, uplifting experience.
This year, many funneled into First Baptist after driving through the parking lot next door at the primary care center.
“We just want to get everybody set for winter,” Bush said.
No shortage of interest
Part three of this event was staged across the street in a parking lot outside the Forsyth County Department of Social Services, where Emily and Keith Davis brought two trailers filled with shoes, socks and supplies as part of what they call Mission Feet First.
Several times a year, at schools, shelters and soup kitchens, the Davises quietly distribute hundreds of pairs of shoes to anyone who needs them. “Emily, she’s the brains,” Davis said, gesturing toward a whirlwind of activity under a nearby tent. “I’m just labor.”
Either way, there was no shortage of interest or business.
An early crush of people, mostly children like Leah Williams accompanied by parents and guardians, lined up at noon to see about getting fitted for shoes.
Much of the rest of the world may have been preoccupied by the presidential election or looking ahead to news about a potential coronavirus vaccine — and the attendant bounce in the stock market — but the people who made their way to Highland Avenue had other, more immediate needs.
And maybe that’s part of a larger problem, a disconnect between a part of the community pleased with a boost to 401k’s and IRA accounts and a growing number of people being dragged down by economic drags caused by an unrelenting virus.
It’s easy sometimes for those blessed to work from home or shelter in place to lose sight of those who have few options other than to risk their health for a paycheck or who have had jobs cut back or snatched away since March.
The Rev. Ford, a pleasant and thoughtful man, considered current societal schisms caused by coronavirus and other events and yet chose to remain optimistic.
“It’s been its own set of challenges,” he said. “But it is a great opportunity to remind people about the things we should be focused on. And this spring-like day is a gift from God.”
