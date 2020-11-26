Uptick in coronavirus cases causes increased need and response

Either way, there was no shortage of interest or business.

An early crush of people, mostly children like Leah Williams accompanied by parents and guardians, lined up at noon to see about getting fitted for shoes.

Much of the rest of the world may have been preoccupied by the presidential election or looking ahead to news about a potential coronavirus vaccine — and the attendant bounce in the stock market — but the people who made their way to Highland Avenue had other, more immediate needs.

And maybe that’s part of a larger problem, a disconnect between a part of the community pleased with a boost to 401k’s and IRA accounts and a growing number of people being dragged down by economic drags caused by an unrelenting virus.

It’s easy sometimes for those blessed to work from home or shelter in place to lose sight of those who have few options other than to risk their health for a paycheck or who have had jobs cut back or snatched away since March.

The Rev. Ford, a pleasant and thoughtful man, considered current societal schisms caused by coronavirus and other events and yet chose to remain optimistic.