Victims of Sparta earthquake still rebuilding two months after quake rocked mountain counties

Additionally, the N.C. General Assembly approved in September another $24 million in relief. “We didn’t expect that and we had to quickly design a program to get that out through the state budget and management office,” said Keith Acree, a spokesman for the state emergency management division.

On a practical level, that means disaster-relief grants of up to $68,000 will be available to qualified applicants.

That’s helpful. So, too, is a decision from Raleigh to hire two workers — including a general contractor to speed damage assessments — to be based in Sparta to handle applications.

“It’s possible people will be able to get those grants and use them to repay SBA loans,” Acree said.

Still, hearing from locals frustrated by the difficulties faced by some small business owners is hard since many of them are friends and neighbors.

“I don’t want to bite the hand that’s helping us and I get that (government) can’t be deciding who wins and who loses in private business,” Roten said. “I can tell homeowners to be patient, that help is on the way. But small business owners, I can’t say ‘Help might be on the way. But we just don’t know.’ you can’t tell people that.