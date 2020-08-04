Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough wouldn’t be taking questions. It was an odd position to take for a person who summoned the microphones and cameras in the first place.
Even more so considering the topic: Wednesday's court-ordered release of video taken from inside the Forsyth County Detention Center that will show some of the last conscious moments of John Neville’s life.
Still, the sheriff had something he needed to say to Neville’s family — and the community — about the contents of that video. And so he took his place at the front of the room and looked directly at Sean Neville while speaking.
“I was saddened by what I saw … I cried as well,” Kimbrough said after acknowledging (again) the grace shown by Neville’s family throughout.
The sheriff won’t be alone.
Thousands, maybe tens of thousands, may view it before the day is over. That’s to be expected in the 24/7, Instagram-ist, click-bait electronic world.
But what’s not expected — or discussed enough — is the responsibility and hard work that must accompany such viewing.
’Chores left undone’
By this point, nearly everyone in Forsyth County is well aware of what happened in the county jail in early December.
Neville, who’d been arrested on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for assault on a female, fell from his bunk in the county jail. He was injured, suffered further distress and wound up hog-tied with his arms shackled.
He was left on the floor where, according to his lawyer, he said some two dozen times “I can’t breathe” while choking from injuries that would kill him.
The video, scheduled to be released this morning, will show that in horrific detail.
But what comes after?
Some fully expect, and rightly so, continued demonstrations and protests for change. A rally is planned for Wednesday afternoon at 3 p.m.at the Forsyth County Hall of Justice to support Neville’s family and to say his name.
“We plan to march with the protesters,” said Mike Grace, one of the attorneys representing John Neville’s survivors.
Within the courthouse, the next year will be a long slog of legal maneuvers and motions.
Of immediate concern are the criminal charges brought against five former jailers and a nurse who tended to Neville the night he was mortally injured.
District Attorney Jim O’Neill charged them with involuntary manslaughter in connection to Neville’s death. Defense attorneys representing the Forsyth Six have said they were following established protocols.
Saying to a dying man pleading for air that “If you can talk, you can breathe” might run counter to that narrative. The video will show the details, and jurors will decide whether it amounts to criminal negligence.
While that’s taking place, a civil action against Forsyth County and Wellpath, the contract provider of healthcare in the jail, is sure to proceed on a parallel legal track.
“There are a number of chores left undone, and a number of paths we need to walk down,” Grace said Wednesday.
A civic duty
The hard work for the rest of us — call it a civic responsibility — will come in the form of hearing proposals for change, understanding nuance and weighing in on them responsibly.
Kimbrough, at his news conference, touched upon a few in his comments.
The sheriff said that changes have been ordered in training for detention officers and that more may be on the way in terms of who — and how — legally required healthcare is provided to inmates.
“Your father has changed the way healthcare is dispensed in Forsyth County and throughout the region,” Kimbrough said to Sean Neville, who was seated in the front next to his lawyer. “I wanted you to know that.”
It struck some observers as bizarre that Kimbrough picked this occasion to reveal that he’s decided to rename a cell block (4 South) for John Neville.
“It’ll be a reminder to the men and women who work there of what happened and that life is paramount,” he said.
The sentiment makes sense, perhaps, but the timing might have been better.
More difficult going forward will be questions about the role of law enforcement in the community.
We could be asked, for example, to reconsider a cash bail system that can keep low-level offenders behind bars for far too long.
Or to examine the balance between aggressive enforcement of small-ball, “lifestyle” offenses — public urination, misdemeanor drug possession raps, sleeping in public, etc. — that ensnare the same people, often Black men, in the same vicious cycle.
Treating substance abuse and mental illness that often leads to it is far more complex (and expensive) than a revolving door, lock-’em-up-time-served sentencing policy.
Viewing the video of John Neville’s treatment will be as easy as clicking a mouse; doing something about will be much harder.
