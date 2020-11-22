Vietnamese refugee rescued at sea searches for a sailor lost to time and distance

The photograph, faded through the years, looks simple enough. A snapshot recording of a moment in time.

A restless, mop-headed little boy sits on the shoulders of a young man, a sailor in the U.S. Navy. A near cloudless sky in the background a lighter shade of blue than the ocean behind them.

There’s more to it, of course, but you wouldn’t know it just by looking.

That little boy, Mark Huynh, is a grown man now, a radiologist who works for the Veterans Administration. Though he didn’t know it at the time — his father, who took the photo, certainly did — the arc of his life changed forever as that sailor and his shipmates had just rescued a boatload of Vietnamese refugees from the South China Sea.

“It’s a long, long, long way from that picture,” said Long Huynh, Mark’s dad. “We’re always grateful for the people who saved us and gave us a new life in the United States.”

It’s just one moment in time but an eventful one. It made a lifelong impression, and the Huynh family is trying to find that sailor who listed his hometown as Winston-Salem.

Making a run for freedom