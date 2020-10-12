Washington law firm steps in to help small town homeless shelter in North Wilkesboro

By the way, this is the second time that the Board of Adjustment has stepped on the shelter’s plans. In August 2019, the board denied requests for zoning variances and a conditional-use permit that would have allowed the shelter to build a new home next to a church.

Anyone following those decisions might reasonably conclude that the North Wilkesboro, through the actions of its Board of Adjustment, has a problem with the homeless — and those trying to help them.

But the Institute for Justice provided last week a glimmer of hope. Because it's a property-rights issue — in addition to being a human-decency issue — lawyers for the libertarian organization filed a suit challenging the decision to protect the rights of private property owners.

“The principles of this case affect Americans everywhere,” said Alexa Gervasi, an Institute attorney, in a prepared statement. “Allowing the Board’s decision here to stand paves the way for zoning boards to invent irrational reasons to deny any applicant their permit, regardless of their proposed use.”

Help when it was least expected. “They found us,” Huffman said. “They said they might be able to help. And they could. We plan to sit tight until (the suit) is resolved.”