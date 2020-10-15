What's it like to participate in a COVID-19 vaccine trial?

The cellphone rang just after lunch that Monday. The caller’s number, visible even to aging eyes looking at a small screen, looked familiar. But it didn’t register until the caller started speaking. “Hello, Mr. Sexton? This is Pam from PMG Research.”
That was quick.
I’d only just filled out a survey on a phone app called TrialMax maybe 30 or 45 minutes earlier. The survey - a quickie health diary initially answerable with a simple yes or no - is a required, painless part of an ongoing clinical drug trial for a coronavirus vaccine.
Have you experienced any of the following? A diagnosis of COVID-19; fever; new or increased cough; new or increased shortness of breath; chills; new or increased muscle pain; new loss of taste or smell; sore throat; diarrhea; vomiting.
That’s quite a menu. It sounds a lot like the “possible side effects list” required by lawyers in those interminable pharmaceutical ads on TV that often make the cure sound worse than the disease.
Answer “yes” to experiencing any one of those symptoms and the phone will ring. Fast. And I’d experienced several.
Safeguards
A doctor - a physician who works in an emergency room in a big hospital - was convincing in her argument for participating in a local trial for a COVID-19 vaccine.
It’s in Phase Three, she said. I’m doing it. So is my husband. All the weird stuff - the worst of the side effects - is worked out before they get Phase Three.
Skip to the front of the line for a vaccine made by a major U.S. drug manufacturer, Pfizer Inc. in this case, for a shot at a drug to help prevent COVID-19? With a better-than-average chance of working?
If an ER doc thought it safe enough for her, the rest of us - at least those who still trust science and FDA safeguards - could surely sign up, too. Even if a full 35% of Americans would be hesitant to take a vaccine
Advance science and pitch in to help humankind during a pandemic. Selfless. Noble, even.
Plus, it was a paying gig. $120 per office visit - two three weeks apart to get the injections at a local PMG Research office - and a couple more follow-ups later in the study. Every check-in on the health survey app nets $5. And not having to hassle with an insurance company down the road is worthwhile, too.
About a dozen companies are racing to develop a vaccine. We follow their progress closely. Nine, including Pfizer, AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline and Modera, released early last month an extraordinary letter pledging not to cut corners on safety.
Namely, to combat unhelpful political pressure, the companies pledged to wait until all Phase 3 test results showed success before asking the FDA for approval.
The winning company (or companies) gets to fill out a blank check likely to be paid by the federal government.
But before hitting any jackpots, the drug companies required test subjects. A lot of them, in fact.
Pfizer, for example, signed up some 44,000 nationwide. Moderna aimed for 30,000.
Slivers of that testing pie are being conducted here in Winston-Salem, which makes sense considering the prominence of local health-care goliaths and an academic hospital.
We, and by we I mean me, the ER doc and a couple family members, wound up among 300 or so locals in the Pfizer study.
Half the participants would get the real deal, the other half a placebo in two shots. The first shot came Sept. 8, the next was scheduled for Sept. 30. We all went home with a thermometer and a self-administered COVID-19 test.
Before that second shot, we learned that a handful of participants in the Pfizer and Moderna trials reported “intense” side effects including high fever, chills, pounding headaches and exhaustion.
Participation in vaccine trials carries a risk, but so does driving across town or eating dinner from a food truck.
Side effects?
The morning after receiving that second shot, I woke up feeling a little peaked.
Headache, chills, fever. But it was hardly “intense.” It felt like the flu.
The ER doc - her employer might have a conniption if she were named - reported the same side effect. Our spouses avoided symptoms.
So that either means they got saline shots while we got the actual trial vaccine or talked ourselves into feeling side effects.
It’s impossible to say; the placebo effect is real. So, too, is the monitoring conducted by PMG.
As soon as I logged the symptoms into TrialMax - four days after experiencing them - Pam rang. She was super nice about the tardiness. “We’re all learning as we go,” she said.
The ER doc, I explained, experienced the same things and the flu-like symptoms went away in less than a day.
Still, Pam wanted to go down the list.
High fever? “Yeah, but I didn’t take my temperature. The thermometer was downstairs,” I said.
Chills? “Yeah. But I got an extra blanket.”
Nausea? “Some. But nothing outrageous.”
Headache? “Banging. I took ibuprofen and went to sleep.”
The researchers surely would have preferred the information sooner, but blown deadlines happen.
“It’s OK. We’ve heard these same symptoms with the second shot,” Pam said. “I doubt (the local study doctor) will want you to do the nasal swab. I’m 99.9% sure he won’t. But if he does, do you still have it?”
Um, yes. The preference is to leave it in the bag. Tickling your own brain with a long-handled cotton swab is nobody’s idea of fun.
Still, if that’s what the doc wants, that’s what he’d get. This vaccine is needed. Yesterday. Winter’s coming and inflection rates are climbing.
So if the price of delivering a working vaccine is a headache, chills and a fever that pass in a day, so be it. It’s for the common good.
And jumping to the front of a long, long line for a vaccine while pocketing a couple hundred bucks isn’t so bad, either.
