What's it like to participate in a COVID-19 vaccine trial?

It’s in Phase Three, she said. I’m doing it. So is my husband. All the weird stuff - the worst of the side effects - is worked out before they get Phase Three.

Skip to the front of the line for a vaccine made by a major U.S. drug manufacturer, Pfizer Inc. in this case, for a shot at a drug to help prevent COVID-19? With a better-than-average chance of working?

If an ER doc thought it safe enough for her, the rest of us - at least those who still trust science and FDA safeguards - could surely sign up, too. Even if a full 35% of Americans would be hesitant to take a vaccine

Advance science and pitch in to help humankind during a pandemic. Selfless. Noble, even.

Plus, it was a paying gig. $120 per office visit - two three weeks apart to get the injections at a local PMG Research office - and a couple more follow-ups later in the study. Every check-in on the health survey app nets $5. And not having to hassle with an insurance company down the road is worthwhile, too.

About a dozen companies are racing to develop a vaccine. We follow their progress closely. Nine, including Pfizer, AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline and Modera, released early last month an extraordinary letter pledging not to cut corners on safety.