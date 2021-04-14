Winston-Salem City Council makes expensive overture to unknown company. Again.

It’s a familiar story all the way down to the part about keeping citizenry mostly in the dark.

City, state and likely Forsyth County (at a lower number) offer a package of incentives. Economic-development types then sell it by promising a set number of “good” jobs and investments.

In this case, it’d be as many as 260 jobs that pay an average of $46,377, a $ 3 million investment to upgrade space at Whitaker Park and $18.7 million for new machinery. The guess is that some portion of that expenditure reduces future tax bills.

All in all, it’s a pretty neat trick played time and again by smart companies.

Find a potential suitor or two, gin up a bidding war - real or imagined - then lean back to weigh the offers. Word is that the unnamed company is also considering sites in New York, South Carolina and Virginia.

Of course it is.

The headliner for this sort of deal, of course, is, was and always will be the Dell debacle.

The cut-and-paste condensed version reads this way: In the early aughts (00’s), Dell Inc. wrangled promises for as much as $38 million in local incentives and up to $267 million from the state.