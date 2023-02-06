A pipe clogged with used cooking grease leaked an estimated 9,600 gallons of raw sewage in a southwest Winston-Salem neighborhood Sunday, officials say.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities announced Monday that that about 4,800 gallons of untreated wastewater reached Little Creek, which is part of the Yadkin-Pee Dee River Basin.

The overflow took place near a home in the 400 block of Brookridge Drive, between Somerset Drive and Foxcroft Drive.

“No one wants raw sewage in their home or business and it is important to protect your sewer system and the environment by never disposing of these hazards down any drain,” the utilities department said in its announcement of the spill.

Cooking grease in a residential area also was the suspected cause of a 3,000-gallon wastewater discharge last July into Monarcas Creek near 4239 Brownsboro Road in Winston-Salem.