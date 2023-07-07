Gov. Roy Cooper on Friday vetoed legislation that would trigger a years-long delay in updates of construction rules for new homes that experts argue are already more than a decade out of date.

“This bill stops important work to make home construction safer from disaster and more energy efficient, and ultimately will cost homeowners and renters more money,” Cooper said in his announcement of the veto. “The bill also imperils North Carolina’s ability to qualify for (Federal Emergency Management Agency) funds by freezing residential building code standards.”

House Bill 488, drafted with heavy input from the powerful N.C. Home Builders Association and whose primary sponsor accepted tens of thousands of dollars from donors with ties to the residential construction industry last year, would prohibit code updates aimed at improving energy efficiency until 2031.

Those standards have changed little since 2009 and don’t reflect advances in technology and materials, or consider energy-efficiency’s role in making home ownership more affordable over time and in reducing pollution that contributes to climate change, critics say.

Cooper and other opponents of the bill also argue that it will make new homes more vulnerable to increasingly severe weather tied to rising temperatures.

HB 488 also strips authority for home construction standards from the governor-appointed N.C. Building Code Council and shifts it to a new panel appointed jointly by the governor and the General Assembly.

“Not only does the bill wipe out years of work to make homes safer and more affordable, it also violates the (N.C.) Constitution by rigging the way rules are made,” Cooper said.

Though the governor would get seven of 13 appointments to a newly created Residential Building Code Council, nine votes would be required to pass any measures before the panel, according to the bill.

That means the members selected by the governor could not make code changes without at least two votes from the legislature’s appointees, effectively diluting the governor’s executive power.

Cooper pointed to a 2016 N.C. Supreme Court ruling in the McCrory v. Berger case, which upheld an N.C. Court of Appeals decision that legislation to divide appointments to three state commissions between the governor and General Assembly violated the state’s separation of powers clause.

In that case, then Gov. Pat McCrory, a Republican, sued the GOP-led legislature.

This time, it is Democrat Cooper pushing back on a General Assembly with GOP supermajorities in both chambers.

“By rigging the board to require nine votes to approve rules and conduct business, the bill violates the Constitution by failing to follow McCrory v. Berger,” Cooper said. “The bill also requires board members to undergo Senate confirmation and takes away the governor’s ability to remove an appointee. These changes violate the separation of powers clause and further (allow) the legislature to put its thumb on the scale in these important safety decisions.”

The Journal reported Friday that the N.C. Home Builders Association wrote sections of HB 488 after contributing more than $8,000 last year to the legislation’s primary sponsor, Rep. Mark Brody, a Republican who represents Union and Anson counties.

In all, Brody collected nearly $46,000 in 2022 from more than 40 donors with ties to construction-related companies or industry groups, according to a Journal analysis of N.C. Board of Elections data.

The NCHBA’s influence on the bill lasted for months, including the day before it passed the House in a 90-25 vote May 2 with 20 Democrats joining the unanimous Republicans supporting the measure.

The legislation cleared the Senate June 22 in a 33-12 vote. Four Senate Democrats, including Paul Lowe of Forsyth County, voted with Republicans.

With supermajorities in the House and Senate, if every GOP member votes, Cooper’s veto can be overridden with no Democratic support.