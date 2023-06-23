Gov. Roy Cooper on Friday vetoed the recently passed North Carolina Farm Act over his opposition to provisions that would severely weaken wetlands protections in the state.

The legislation, coupled with a narrow U.S. Supreme Court ruling last month, would put more than half of the state’s designated aquatic areas at risk, according to estimates by the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality.

The high court, in a 5-4 decision, ruled that protections in the federal Clean Water Act don’t apply to “isolated” wetlands that aren’t directly connected to lakes, rivers or streams. That includes areas fed exclusively by groundwater rather than through a surface-level link.

The Farm Bill doubled down on the ruling by preventing the state from applying its own protections to the newly vulnerable areas.

NCDEQ estimates that 2.5 million acres of wetlands once covered by the Clean Water Act would now be vulnerable to destruction for development or other uses. A 1990 NCDEQ inventory counted a total of roughly 4.3 million of wetlands in the state.

“The provision in this bill that severely weakens protection for wetlands means more severe flooding for homes, roads and businesses and dirtier water for our people, particularly in eastern North Carolina,” Cooper said in a statement.

Environmental groups praised the veto and urged the legislature not to override it.

“The real beneficiaries of this legislation are builders and developers,” said Dan Crawford, director of government relations for the North Carolina League of Conservation Voters. “(N)obody who calls themselves a friend of the environment, clean air or clean water can consider this anything other than a catastrophic rollback of protections fought for over the past 50 years.”

Wetlands offer natural protections during extreme weather events — which are expected to become even more prevalent and powerful with continued warming fueled by climate change — because they act like natural sponges that absorb potentially destructive flooding, noted Kathleen Sullivan, spokesperson for the Southern Environmental Law Center.

“Wetlands within and downstream of urban areas are particularly valuable — and also particularly at risk of development — to counteract the increased rate and volume of surface water runoff from more and more pavement and buildings,” she added. “So when developers and industry destroy wetlands, communities lose flood protection.”

Two-thirds majorities are required in the House and Senate to override Cooper’s veto.

Preventing that outcome will be a tall order, especially in the Senate, which approved the Farm Act by a 37-6 margin. Sen. Paul Lowe of Forsyth County was among the half-dozen Democrats supporting the bill. No Republicans were opposed.

There also was no GOP opposition in the House’s 77-35 vote. Eight Democrats — none from the Triad — voted with Republicans.