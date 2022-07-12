Correction

A brief that appeared in Sunday’s Community Milestones column was incomplete.

Here is the complete brief:

Winston-Salem Writers has announced the winning entries in its 2022 10-Minute Play competition.

The following six plays have been selected for performance: “Clearing the Air” by Lynn Hall and “The Short Timers” by Ed Robson, both of Winston-Salem; “The Cleansing Act” by Jonathan Stephens of Greensboro; “Baling Wire and Desperation” by Larry Bliss of Raleigh; “The Brooch” by Lawson Caldwell of Charlotte; and “Dick and Jane Get Old” by Lela Chesson of Rocky Mount.

The competition drew 23 submissions from playwrights throughout North Carolina.

Performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Aug. 26-27 in The Mountcastle Forum in the Milton Rhodes Center, 251 N. Spruce St. in Winston-Salem.

Auditions for the following roles will be held at 6 p.m. July 18-19 in the Authoring Action Writing Room, 624 W. 6th St. in Winston-Salem:

For “Clearing the Air” (comedy): Male, age 40s; female, age 40s; male, teens; female, teens.

For “The Short Timers” (comedy): Male, age 70s, female, age 70s; male 40-60; male, any age.

For “The Cleansing Act” (drama): Two males, age 70s; female, age 70s.

For “Baling Wire and Desperation” (drama): Two males, age 40s.

For “The Brooch” (drama): Male, age 60s; female, age 70s; female, age 18.

For “Dick and Jane Get Old” (comedy): Male, age 70s; female, age 70s.

Admission to the performances will be $15. Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance at intothearts.org/events-info.

For information, visit wswriters.org.