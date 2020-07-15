A 14-year-old boy was shot in the leg in a drive-by shooting on Wednesday, Winston-Salem police said. Members of the boy's family were also shot at after following the shooter's vehicle, investigators reported.
The shooting happened at 12:42 on Timlic Avenue in eastern Winston-Salem. The boy was standing outside when a shooter fired at him from a vehicle, police said. The vehicle drove away, and members of the boy's family followed it onto U.S. 52 North.
The vehicles got off the highway at the Martin Luther King Drive exit. At that point, police said, the shooters began firing at the boy's family, causing their vehicle to crash into a guardrail.
The suspects then drove away. No arrests have been made.
No injuries were reported from the second shooting. The boy's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.
