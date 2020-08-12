A teenager was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon near the intersection of North Cleveland Ave. and North 26th Street, police said. Officers were called to the area shortly after 1 p.m.
A witness said someone in a vehicle shot at a black SUV and hit a young person who was between the two cars.
Lt. Gregory Dorn of the Winston-Salem Police Department said the 15-year-old was shot after exiting a vehicle.
A black SUV at the scene had a shattered window on its driver's side. Officers were walking along North 26th Street in an attempt to speak to residents about what happened.
Detectives are following leads about a suspect, Dorn said.
Journal photographer Andrew Dye contributed to this report.
This is a developing story. The Journal will publish further details when they become available.
I'm sure it was Trumps fault, you liberals blame everything else on the white race or Trump. Call Black lives matter, I am sure they will want to know..........NOT
