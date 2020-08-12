A teenager was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon near the intersection of North Cleveland Ave. and North 26th Street, police said. Officers were called to the area shortly after 1 p.m.

A witness said someone in a vehicle shot at a black SUV and hit a young person who was between the two cars.

Lt. Gregory Dorn of the Winston-Salem Police Department said the 15-year-old was shot after exiting a vehicle.

A black SUV at the scene had a shattered window on its driver's side. Officers were walking along North 26th Street in an attempt to speak to residents about what happened.

Detectives are following leads about a suspect, Dorn said.

Journal photographer Andrew Dye contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. The Journal will publish further details when they become available.

