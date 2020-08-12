A 15-year-old was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon near the intersection of North Cleveland Ave. and North 26th Street, police said. Officers were called to the area at 1:11 p.m. and found the boy with a gunshot wound.
He was taken to a hospital, where he later died, police said. Police didn’t immediately identify the victim.
A witness said someone in a vehicle shot at a black SUV and hit a person who was between the two cars. Police Lt. Gregory Dorn said the teenager was shot after he left a vehicle. A black SUV at the scene had a shattered rear window on its driver's side.
Detectives are following leads about a suspect, Dorn said.
A man in the area told the Journal that, before the shooting occurred, two men in a van stopped on North Dunleith Avenue and asked if his name was “Eo." He said the men had guns but didn’t threaten him. He also said the van went southeast toward a street that intersects with North Cleveland Avenue.
“I thought that was peculiar,” the man said. “They had a look on their face, but then they kept on rolling.”
The man declined to give his name because police are still looking for the suspects in the shooting.
Bernice Evans, who lives in the area, said she was in her house when the shooting started but that she didn’t hear anything.
“I feel safe,” Evans said. “Nobody bothers me. I thank the Lord.”
Michael Rogers, another neighbor, said he is concerned but not worried about the shooting. The neighborhood around North Cleveland Avenue and 26th Street has changed over the decades, Rogers said.
“You have young kids here and they think they are gangsters,” Rogers said. “What are you going to do?”
The teenager who died Wednesday was the second person shot to death in Winston-Salem in as many days. Police are also investigating the death of Stephon Lane Gore, 23, who was found about 9:20 p.m. Monday, lying in the 2600 block of North Claremont Avenue, police said.
Gore was taken to a local hospital where he died, police said.
The 15-year-old was shot Wednesday near the spot where Gore was found on Claremont Avenue.
Investigators haven’t determined whether the two shootings are related, Dorn said.
The teen who died Wednesday is the 109th person shot this year in Winston-Salem, according to police statistics.
