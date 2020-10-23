16-year-old charged in assault at Ardmore apartment

Winston-Salem police arrested a 16-year-old juvenile Friday in connection with an assault on a woman in her apartment in the Ardmore neighborhood, authorities said.

The juvenile is charged with first-degree burglary and assault with a deadly weapon, police said. The teenager was taken into custody without incident.

A woman who lives in the Ardmore Terrace Apartments was assaulted Wednesday night, police said.

Officers were called at 10:11 p.m. to the 2500 block of Salem Court in the complex. A woman told them that a male suspect had entered her apartment through a window, police said. The suspect then confronted the woman in the apartment's living room with a large knife.

The suspect assaulted the woman with a sexual motive, police said. The woman took the knife away from the suspect and then struggled with him.

The suspect ran from the apartment before police arrived.

The woman was treated for minor injuries, police said.

Investigators have linked that suspect to earlier incidents in which a male suspect was peeping into an apartment in the complex, police said.