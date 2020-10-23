16-year-old charged in assault at Ardmore apartment

Winston-Salem police arrested a 16-year-old juvenile Friday in connection with an assault on a woman in her apartment in the Ardmore neighborhood, authorities said.
The juvenile is charged with first-degree burglary and assault with a deadly weapon, police said. The teenager was taken into custody without incident.
A woman who lives in the Ardmore Terrace Apartments was assaulted Wednesday night, police said.
Officers were called at 10:11 p.m. to the 2500 block of Salem Court in the complex. A woman told them that a male suspect had entered her apartment through a window, police said. The suspect then confronted the woman in the apartment's living room with a large knife.
The suspect assaulted the woman with a sexual motive, police said. The woman took the knife away from the suspect and then struggled with him.
The suspect ran from the apartment before police arrived.
Support Local Journalism
The woman was treated for minor injuries, police said.
Investigators have linked that suspect to earlier incidents in which a male suspect was peeping into an apartment in the complex, police said.
Investigators have determined that the suspect in the assault case also committed an attempted break-in at 1:40 a.m. Sept. 7 at an apartment in the 2300 block of Winston Court in the complex, police said. A motion-activated camera captured the suspect's image.
On that day, the man tried to enter the apartment, police said. He left the scene, but returned about 11 p.m. to the same apartment on the same day. The woman who lived in that apartment called police, but no items were stolen from her apartment, and no injuries happened.
A stalking incident happened at 10:46 p.m. on Sept. 10 at the apartment on Salem Court, police said. The suspect was seen peeping into the woman's apartment.
The juvenile may face additional criminal charges, police said. Police are not seeking any other suspects in these incidents.
Anyone with information about these incidents can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.
336-727-7299
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!