A 17-year-old has been indicted on charges connected to the shooting deaths of two 14-year-olds earlier this month.
On Monday, a Forsyth County grand jury indicted Luis Mendell Penaloza of Winstead Street with one count of felony accessory after the fact to first-degree murder and one count of felony accessory after the fact to attempted first-degree murder.
He was initially charged as a juvenile but, with the indictment, his case is being sent to Forsyth Superior Court, where he will be tried as an adult.
Winston-Salem police responded to a shooting at a house in the 800 block of Utah Drive, at 12:37 a.m. on Aug. 1. When they arrived, they found Jesus Candela-Abonza and Dylan Samuel Lopez, both 14, lying in the yard with gunshot wounds.
One of the teenagers was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The other was taken by ambulance to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and died at 6:50 p.m. on Aug. 1.
Police later learned from witnesses that Candela-Abonza and Lopez, along with others, were having a small gathering at the home on Utah Drive when a vehicle drove through the area. Someone in the car fired at the two victims. Police said witnesses heard multiple gunshots, and investigators found multiple shell casings at the scene.
According to the indictments, Penaloza is accused of driving the suspected shooter away from the scene.
No one has been charged with murder in the fatal shootings of Candela-Abonza and Lopez. The indictments do not make clear why Penaloza is charged with accessory after the fact to murder in one case and accessory after the fact to attempted murder in another case.
Candela-Abonza and Lopez attended schools with the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools' district, said Brent Campbell, a spokesman for the district. Campbell declined to identify those schools.
The two fatal shootings were among a recent uptick in gun violence around the city, with many of the shootings involving young people. Last week, a 15-year-old boy was fatally shot and a 9-year-old was wounded by gunfire.
On Sunday, the Ministers Conference of Winston-Salem and Vicinity organized a "Stop the Violence" rally that was marked by a procession of hearses and church vans.
"It saddens us all that the lives and families of Mr. Lopez and Mr. Candela-Abonza have irrevocably been torn apart," said James Taylor Jr., a member of the Winston-Salem City Council who represents the Southeast Ward, earlier this month.
The shooting occurred in Taylor's ward.
"Our hearts go out to the families and the neighbors that have had to endure the aftermath of these senseless acts of violence," Taylor said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is also on Facebook.
