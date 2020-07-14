A 19-year-old from Winston-Salem was arrested Monday in connection with the shooting death of another teenager, authorities said Tuesday.
Keivaunaugh Cearon Sanders of Locust Avenue in Winston-Salem is charged with concealment of an unnatural death, possession of a firearm by a felon and misdemeanor breaking and entering, according to arrest warrants.
According to an arrest warrant, police are accusing Sanders of hiding a vehicle on Sunday that contained the body of a man who shot and killed himself.
Kalil Nathaniel Rice, 19, was found dead from a gunshot wound early Monday in Winston-Salem, police said. Officers found Rice’s body in an abandoned vehicle shortly after 2 a.m.
He is not specifically named as the victim in arrest warrants that charge Sanders, but police released information about Sanders’ charges as an update to the Rice case.
The car was found in the 1800 block of Gray Avenue, and Rice was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators suspect the shooting death was connected to a call that dispatchers received about in around 1:30 a.m., telling police there was a possible shooting in an unknown location that left a person injured.
An autopsy will be performed on Rice’s body Wednesday at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Sanders is accused of removing the gun the man apparently used to shoot himself, another arrest warrant said. He is also accused of possessing a 9 mm handgun even though he has a felony conviction on his record, according to an arrest warrant. It is illegal in North Carolina for most anyone convicted of a felony to own or possess a firearm.
In May 2018, Sanders pleaded guilty to possession of stolen motor vehicle, was sentenced to his time served in jail awaiting his court hearing, and a judge put him on probation for two years, the warrant said.
Sanders also is accused of breaking into an Anson Street apartment Monday to seek shelter, according to another warrant. Detectives arrested Sanders Monday in the 700 block of Anson Street, police said.
Sanders was in the Forsyth County jail Tuesday, with his bond set at $50,250, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said. He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday and July 30.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Winston-Salem police at 336-727-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. You can also find Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.