A Winston-Salem man was shot Tuesday afternoon in the city's northern section and later died of his injuries, authorities said.
Jalen Mack Claboine, 19, of Old Walkertown Road was found lying in the street in the 3100 block of Indiana Avenue with an apparent gunshot wound, Winston-Salem police said. Emergency medical technicians pronounced Claboine dead at the scene, police said.
Police received several 911 calls shortly before 3 p.m. about a gun being fired in the area of the 2900 block of Gilmer Avenue, police said. At the same, officers also received reports of a shooting victim about a half-mile away, in the 3100 block of Indiana Avenue.
Witnesses on Indiana Avenue tried to help the man and an ambulance was called, police Lt. Gregory Dorn said.
Dorn acknowledged a police radio message that said the man was shot in the neck.
Investigators determined Tuesday that Claboine was a passenger in a vehicle and had been shot during an encounter with someone in the area of the 2900 block of Gilmer Avenue.
Immediately after the shooting, the vehicle's driver left the area with Claboine and ended up on Indiana Avenue, where 911 was called, police said.
No suspect description was immediately available Tuesday night.
Investigators checked for clues to the shooting in the 3100 block of Indiana Avenue and the 2900 block of Gilmer Avenue.
Claboine's death is the city's 22nd homicide this year, as compared with 19 homicides during the same period in 2019, police said.
A neighbor said she heard at least three gunshots during the incident. She declined to identify herself to a Journal reporter because police hadn't arrested a suspect in the shooting and she wants to maintain her privacy.
The resident said she was in kitchen when she heard the gunfire.
"So now they are shooting down here," the resident said. "I thought we were through with all of this craziness when the young people moved out. I don't know what to think about these crazy folks."
Young people typically walk on the streets in the neighborhood with their children, the resident said.
Despite Tuesday's violence, she plans to stay in the neighborhood. "If I didn't feel safe here, I would have moved out a long time ago," the resident said.
Another neighbor said that the shooting was a tragedy. The resident also declined to identify herself to a Journal reporter, saying that she also wanted to maintain her privacy.
"It's sad," the woman said. "Kids stay on this street."
