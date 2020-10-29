22-month-old boy shot in Winston-Salem, authorities say

A 22-month-old boy was shot in his abdomen Wednesday in the 500 block of Dunleith Avenue, authorities said.
Damien Lopez Rumbo is in critical condition at Brenner Children's Hospital, Winston-Salem police said Thursday.
Officers arrived at Dunleith Avenue at 3:45 p.m. after they received a report of a shooting at that location, police said. The officers then found the boy with the gunshot wound.
The boy was inside a blue Nissan minivan when he was shot, police said.
Arline Wells, a neighbor, said she wasn't home Wednesday when the boy was shot. When she returned home about 4:30 p.m., Wells saw blood on the passenger seat in the minivan parked on Dunleith Avenue, she said.
At that time, many police officers were at the scene, gathering clues and talking with potential witnesses, Wells said.
Wells doesn't know Damien or his parents, she said, but Wells learned that Damien had been shot.
"I became extremely nervous and emotional," Wells said. "I couldn't believe it."
Many young people hang out in the 500 block of Dunleith Avenue, Wells said. And she is concerned about recent shootings at nearby Rupert Bell Park.
"Every week, I hear gunfire coming from the park," Wells said.
It is unclear whether a person in the vehicle accidentally fired a gun or if the boy was an innocent bystander in an intentional act of violence intended for another person, police said.
Detectives are investigating.
Anyone with information about this shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County also is on Facebook.
