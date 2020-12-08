61-year-old shot to death in Pilot Mountain, woman charged

Surry County sheriff's deputies found a man Monday shot to death in his Pilot Mountain home, authorities said Tuesday.

Ronald Alan Clark, 61, of Nicholas Road died of an apparent gunshot wound, the Surry County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office received a call about a shooting at the home in the 200 block of Nicholas Road. After deputies arrived, they found Clark's body and the female caller on the property.

Carrie Leigh Whitaker, 47, of Nicholas Road in Pilot Mount was later arrested and charged with murder in connection with Clark's death, the sheriff's office said.

Whitaker was being held Tuesday in the Surry County Jail with no bond allowed, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office is investigating the incident.

