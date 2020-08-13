Winston-Salem Police responded Wednesday night to a report of a child who sustained a gunshot wound.

The shooting occurred at 206 Forest Hills Ave. following an argument between two adults, police said. A 9-year-old boy was struck once in the neck while he was in a vehicle attempting to leave the area, said police Lt. Gregory Dorn. Several gunshots reported.

Dorn said the shooting occurred at about 9:15 p.m.

