Winston-Salem Police responded Wednesday night to a report of a child who sustained a gunshot wound.
The shooting occurred at 206 Forest Hills Ave. following an argument between two adults, police said. A 9-year-old boy was struck once in the neck while he was in a vehicle attempting to leave the area, said police Lt. Gregory Dorn. Several gunshots reported.
Dorn said the shooting occurred at about 9:15 p.m.
