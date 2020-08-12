A child was shot Wednesday night in northwestern Winston-Salem, authorities said.
The shooting happened at Northcliff Drive and North Point Boulevard, according to WGHP/FOX8, the news-gathering partner of the Winston-Salem Journal.
Winston-Salem police didn't identify the child or the child's condition following the shooting, the television station reported.
No further details were available Wednesday night.
