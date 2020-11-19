A judge puts Rockingham County man on probation after he plead guilty to charges of disclosure of private images

A judge put a Rockingham County man on probation for two years after he recently pleaded guilty to disclosure of private images, authorities said Thursday.

John Keith Lee of Ruffin was charged with five felony counts of disclosure of private images by an adult Kernersville police arrested him in October 2019, police said. Keith entered his guilty plea on Sept. 24 in Forsyth Superior Court.

Lee was accused of uploading the intimate photos of an adult victim to multiple adult websites and least one social media site, police said.

Lee also is accused of committing those acts without the victim's consent and distributing the images to at least one co-worker of the victim, police said.

