A road-rage incident forces Winston-Salem police to close on ramp to Interstate 40 East from U.S. 421

A road-rage incident Wednesday night forced Winston-Salem Police to close an on-ramp to Interstate 40 from U.S. 421, authorities said.

The incident happened at 6:47 p.m. when a man was shot and wounded while driving his vehicle, police Lt. L. Wright said. The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

No further details about the shooting were immediately available.

Police advised drivers to exercise caution and use an alternate route they were traveling in the area.

