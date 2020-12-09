 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A road-rage incident forces Winston-Salem police to close on ramp to Interstate 40 East from U.S. 421
0 comments
top story

A road-rage incident forces Winston-Salem police to close on ramp to Interstate 40 East from U.S. 421

{{featured_button_text}}

A road-rage incident Wednesday night forced Winston-Salem Police to close an on-ramp to Interstate 40 from U.S. 421, authorities said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The incident happened at 6:47 p.m. when a man was shot and wounded while driving his vehicle, police Lt. L. Wright said. The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

No further details about the shooting were immediately available.

Police advised drivers to exercise caution and use an alternate route they were traveling in the area.  

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News