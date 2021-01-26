A Winston-Salem man is charged with murder in the 2016 death of a Pasquotank County man

A Winston-Salem man was charged with felony murder Tuesday in the 2016 death of a Pasquotank County man, court records show.

David Lee Blair, 55, of Walburg Landing Drive is accused of killing George W. Price Jr. on March 24, 2016 in Pasquotank County in the state's northeastern region, according to an arrest warrant.

Blair was being held Tuesday night in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.

Blair is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday and on Feb. 11, according to a court record and the sheriff's office.

Price, 74, was found slain in his home in the 600 block of Forest Park Road in Elizabeth City, The Virginia-Pilot reported on March 25, 2016. A neighbor found Price's body after the neighbor had brought food to Price's home, the newspaper reported.

The neighbor had befriended Price after talking to him about buy a car, the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office said at that time.

Maj. Aaron Wallio of the sheriff's office, who listed as the complainant on Blair's arrest warrant, couldn't be reached Tuesday for comment on the case.

