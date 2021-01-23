A Winston-Salem man is shot and wounded Friday night on Janita Drive

A Winston-Salem man was shot and wounded Friday night in the 1500 block of Janita Drive, authorities said.

Lee Daniel Edwards, 38, of Janita Drive sustained a graze wound to his right leg, Winston-Salem police said.

Edwards was taken to a local hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officers arrived the scene at 8:49 p.m. on a reported shooting in the 1500 block of Janita Drive, police said.

Officers then found Edwards who had been wounded, police said. Janita Drive is in the city's southwestern section.

Edwards told the officers that a family member had been involved in a disturbance with several other people in the front yard at 1531 Janita Drive when a gun was fired, police said.

Edwards didn't provide any further details about the incident, police said.

Winston-Salem police are asking for the public's help in the case.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

