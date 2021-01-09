 Skip to main content
After catalytic converters stolen from local business, Winston-Salem man faces larceny charges
After catalytic converters stolen from local business, Winston-Salem man faces larceny charges

A Winston-Salem man was arrested Friday after catalytic converters were stolen at night from vehicles parked at a local business, authorities said.

Taryan Josef Henderson, 32, of Tise Avenue is charged with two counts of felony larceny from a motor vehicle, Winston-Salem police said.

Henderson is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 14.

Over the past week, police have received reports catalytic converters have been stolen at night from vehicles at Tar Heel Basement Systems in the 2900 block of Griffith Road, police said. Officers then linked Henderson to those thefts, police said.

Winston-Salem police are asking for the public's assistance in this case.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or similar crimes can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

Taryan Josef Henderson

Henderson

 WSPD

