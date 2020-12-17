App State students among 21 facing federal drug charges. Authorities allege LSD, cocaine and marijuana sales on college campuses.

Two Appalachian State students are among 21 people facing federal drug charges. The suspects are accused in connection with more than $1.5 million in illegal narcotic sales at or near Appalachian State, UNC Chapel Hill and Duke University, authorities said Thursday.

Kyle Parrish Beckner, 22, of Boone is charged with distribution of LSD and the use of a communication facility to facilitate a drug felony, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement. Devin James McDonald, 23, of Kill Devil Hills is charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine, the Justice Department said.

The alleged drug sales involved members of several fraternities at the three schools, the Justice Department said.

Matthew Martin, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of North Carolina, Robert Murphy, the special agent in charge of the Atlanta office of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, and Sheriff Charles Blackwood of Orange County, held a news conference Thursday in Hillsborough to discuss the drug investigation.

"No one is above the law, including college students and fraternity members at elite universities," Martin said. "This serious drug trafficking is destructive and reckless, and many lives have been ruined."

