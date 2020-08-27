An Ashe County commissioner was arrested Thursday and charged with four counts of taking indecent liberties with a child, authorities said.

Larry Dix, 69, of the Grassy Creek community was arrested by agents of the State Bureau of Investigation, the SBI said in a news release.

The alleged offenses happened between July 1, 2019 and June 19, the SBI said.

Dix was being held Thursday night in the Alleghany County Jail with his bond set at $200,000, the SBI said.

The investigation is continuing, and no additional details were available Thursday night, the SBI said.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

